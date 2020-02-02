advertisement

Weddings are a beautiful feast of love and shotguns to the knees of your wallet. Instead of gifts, this couple warned guests to donate some cash – so don’t be “hard shit”.

They know what weddings look like: rich food and drink, sophisticated rental of venues, photos, more food and drink and above all the dress. But of course someone has to dip into a pot of gold to pay for all the utensils – couples may skinn, but at least they’re in love.

However, a couple decided against it. Instead of asking about classic wedding gifts – basically any cool but ultimately frivolous kitchen and living accessories under the sun – this couple asked their guests for some money. However, you added the restriction that you don’t have to forego the amount when donating.

Reddit user u / madammayorislove posted a screenshot of a wedding invitation they encountered in an unnamed Facebook group with a hilarious request.

If you want to make a small present, a small contribution to our honeymoon would be perfect … don’t be a problem!

One thing seems obvious: it’s a joke. However, the Reddit user says the rest of the invitation is pretty “trashy” – and it certainly didn’t go down well after it was shared on the infamous Reddit page r / ChoosingBeggars you ‘.

One user replied to the message: “I would give them a $ 5 gift card from a place I knew they would never use. I would try for less, but I think $ 5 is as low as you can buy. I forgot to say HELL would freeze in a solid block of ice before I went to the shitty show that was going to be the wedding. ‘

Another wrote: “If this is a joke, I personally don’t find it funny.” If you were serious … holy crap. “While another added,” Wow. I would not go to this wedding at all. These people don’t deserve others to celebrate them. “

Beyond the audacity of the request, people seem to have problems using “f * ck” in a wedding invitation. One user wrote: “Who curses a wedding invitation? Give your grandma a heart attack. “

Personally, it doesn’t bother me (on the other hand, I’m Scottish, so I love saying f * ck).

