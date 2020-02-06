advertisement

There’s no denying that things taste better when they’re free. That’s why a couple came up with a crafty plan to get people to buy drinks by faking a suggestion in a bar.

Corinne Miller, 29, and Adam Carroll, 28, had only been together for a month when Adam pretended to ask the question, but the other guests weren’t wiser.

The couple from Pratville, Alabama, played the romantic scene during a trip to Atlanta for Corinne’s birthday last July. Having already set off, they decided to save some money when it came to collecting the drinks.

And the couple that turned “crazy” into “crazy couple” got engaged just six months later.

Take a look at their engagements below:

In the video, which was probably made by someone, Adam was seen on one knee while Corinne was standing at the bar.

Although the 29-year-old knew exactly what was going to happen, she dutifully played the role of the “surprised friend” by covering her mouth in shock.

A group of spectators looked surprised and excited as they watched the proposal develop, indicating that they had fallen for the couple’s deception.

Adam and Corinne had decided to include the bartender in their plan, and he was probably fine with defrauding his customers because he allowed some of them to buy festive shots for the happy couple.

After successfully evaluating their free drinks, the “newlyweds” moved to another bar, where they continued the “celebrations” with even more drinks, which were given by generous strangers.

The couple obviously enjoyed life as an engaged couple, because six months later, at his own birthday party, Adam decided to really ask the question.

The special moment was shared with the couple’s friends and family, who had gathered to sing to the birthday child. After Adam had blown out the candle on his cake, he got on one knee and made Corinne laugh with delight.

Of course, she quickly said “yes” to his suggestion and the surrounding guests cheered and clapped.

The excited future bride talked about her relationship with Adam and explained how her fake proposal paid off in the long run.

We both have exactly the same humor – that’s one of the main parts of our relationship. People bought us photos and congratulated us – it was fun and definitely a great way to get free drinks.

It was definitely a whirlwind romance. We were best friends for eight years before we were a couple, and this trip to Atlanta was actually one of the first trips we made together.

I’m glad we did it – it definitely saved us some money so Adam could get me a real engagement ring!

Adam and Corinne may have used up their quota of free drinks for the fake celebration, but I’m sure they could still enjoy the moment with a piece of birthday cake.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

