advertisement

A stroll along Doylestown Borough’s scenic East State Street takes you past the legendary Art Deco County Theater of 1938, which is slated to expand by $ 4.5 million, with more than 2,000 donors making it possible.

On Wednesday, workers in neon vests and protective helmets scurried around a large crater in which a neighboring building was torn down in January to prepare the property for expansion.

The construction work for the expansion of the @CountyTheater and the new theater with 180 seats, which is due to open in December 2020, is on schedule. #Doylestown pic.twitter.com/u4a3kh86b3

advertisement

– Marion Callahan (@marioncallahan) February 5, 2020

The non-profit group extends the historical cinema by an additional theater with 180 seats, a ticket sales lobby and bathroom on the first floor. The new theater and lobby are expected to open in December.

John Toner, the founding director of the theater, said the new auditorium-style theater would be twice the size of the current theater and provide a stage.

“This is a collaborative project,” he said.

“Before the start of construction, we received community feedback for four years and incorporated that feedback into our final plans. People didn’t want the historical theater to be changed, ”Toner said, adding that the addition will be in harmony with the historical theater and second in importance.

As for the most popular non-construction request, “people wanted bathrooms on the first floor,” he said. They’ll get it, he said.

The theater is open to business, and operators are asking the public to be patient because the building has bypassed walkways and temporarily narrowed the street.

“We received gifts from more than 2,000 people,” said Toner, adding that the total community contribution was $ 2,785,000. “Our ultimate goal is to raise $ 3 million by the end of 2020, and we’re 93 percent on our way there.”

He appreciates the generosity of the community in keeping the theater going for so long. In 1993, the County Theater was in danger of being lost “like 98% of the Golden Age theaters across the country”.

“Since then we have repaired it and kept it for future generations,” Toner said, adding that the theater shows art films, classics, foreign films and operas. “We offer an alternative to what is available in the multiplex.”

Visit the countytheater.org/expansion/ website for more information on helping the County Theater achieve its donation goal.

advertisement