It was a tough weekend on Houghton Lake as the crowd arrived for the annual Tip-Up-Town festival.

Several snowmobiles and other vehicles have broken through the ice.

The sheriff’s office says they received calls regarding 7 snowmobiles, side by side and a truck.

They say that there are still weak spots on the lake that cannot contain vehicles at the moment.

Fortunately, no one was injured this weekend, and the sheriff hopes that it will serve as a reminder to check the conditions of the lake before leaving.

“I have to say that they assumed it was thick ice and that once they hit the weak spot and they broke through, they are between 4 and 5 feet of water”, said Stern.

Tip-Up-Town organizers say that with another busy festival weekend, it’s a good idea to check with locals if you aren’t familiar with the lake.

“The ice on this lake is just not thick enough for some vehicles. All visitors to our community should probably check with local bait stores and locals. Check where the wrong places are, because they are here and there and you will not see them until you get to grips with them and are there, “said Jay Jacobs, Executive Director of Houghton Lake. Regional Chamber of Commerce.

A message resumed by the sheriff.

“My biggest recommendation is to do your research. Ask if you are not familiar with the lake, if you are new to the area, find out where these problem areas are and move away. Your local bait stores, your local restaurants, your local fishermen, they all know where these areas are, “said Stern.

You can find resources online here and here.

