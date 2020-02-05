advertisement

A group of close friends and businesses have come together in County Leelanau to help people and animals involved in the bush fires in Australia. According to the Australian Academy of Sciences, since the start of the fires in August, at least a billion birds, mammals and reptiles this bush fire season. This figure does not include insects, bats, fish and frogs. In addition, countless people have lost their homes as fires continue to rage.

A native of Northport, Rick Deering lived in Australia for four years while attending university and the fires struck near him for him. This is partly why he contacted friends in County Leelanau to help create “Aussie Aid: an Australian bushfires fundraising event” in Northport. It will be held on Friday, February 7 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Northport Union at 107 Nagonaba Street in downtown Northport.

People can expect LIVE music with Elizabeth Landry, Time Machine and the Broom Closet Boys. Several companies in Leelanau County have mobilized to donate raffle items, including plants, wine, massages, golf games and even charter boat trips. All proceeds from the draws will go directly to the Australian Red Cross and the W.W.F Australian Bushfire Emergency Relief.

“The world looks really, really big but at the same time small in the sense that we can have a global reach to people in Australia. I can’t do some things, but hosting an event, gathering our friends and trying to ask them “hey give a little and it will go a long way” is what we are trying to do here, “says Chris McCann, one of the organizers.

If you are unable to raise funds but wish to bring cash donations, you can contact the event organizer, Chris McCann at northportcreekgc@gmail.com.

