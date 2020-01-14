advertisement

It may be cold outside, but the housing market is heating up in a community in northern Michigan. Home sales in County Antrim increased 14% in 2019. This is good news for real estate agents, buyers and sellers, and even for construction crews.

Donna Gundle-Krieg is a broker at DEK Realty. She says, “I believe there is finally confidence in the economy. It started 3 years ago during the election year. We had our best year so far this year. “

Real estate data shows that total home sales in County Antrim increased 14%. The median price increased by 17%. Buying here will cost now – on average – $ 204,500.

advertisement

Gundle-Krieg says, “We now have a lot of young people who go to big cities to work. They are in our cities and spend money on retail and other trades. “

Home sales increased 14% in County Antrim last year, but that is only an average. Some communities have done much better. In Bellaire, sales increased 27%… up 29% in Alden, and home sales increased 42% in Central Lake last year.

“What is happening is that a lot of people are coming in and renovating a lot of older homes that are in need of repair. So people are living in much better housing because of the cheapness, ”says Gundle-Krieg.

Andy Bogard of Bogard & Sons Construction sees it firsthand. “A typical phone call is someone who may have a cottage or buy an old house and who wants to either renovate it, demolish it and rebuild a new house (to make it) more modern.”

Bogard and Sons has been so busy – they have had to hire more help. “2019 was a great year. We increased 32% and hired eight employees. And he says they still need help.

DEK Realty claims that all areas and all price levels in County Antrim continue to suffer from a stock shortage, homes are selling a week faster than they were in 2018. Gundle-Krieg says, “We also have people who are able to sell their homes. And many people have been stranded for several years. “

And it’s a year-long waiting list for the construction company from Bogard. “County Antrim can be a little more affordable than other regions. The lakes are so beautiful that this is where you want to be. “

DEK Realty says it’s a good time to buy or sell. Gundle-Krieg says, “Buyers still have historically low interest rates, which is huge. As a seller, the sale time is reduced to around three months for an average house. She says there is a 4.5 month inventory and a six month inventory is considered to be balanced.

You can see the DEK Realty report here.

advertisement