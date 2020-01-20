advertisement

Country singer Davild Olney died on stage after an apparent heart attack, despite a fan trying to resuscitate him.

The 71-year-old played the 30A Songwriters Festival in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida on Saturday, January 18, when he suddenly apologized to the audience and closed his eyes.

A doctor who was in the audience at the time tried to revive the singer-songwriter, but unfortunately Onley didn’t answer.

Amy Rigby, an artist who also sang at the festival, went to Facebook to spread the sad news and described how h passed away as “graceful and worthy”.

David Olney, a handsome man, a legend, a songwriter, died last night. I sat next to him in the group, was so honored and looked forward to swapping songs with him and Scott Miller.

Olney was in the middle of his third song when he stopped, apologized, and closed his eyes. He was sitting very calmly with his guitar on his head, wearing the coolest hat and a beautiful suede jacket that we laughed at because it was raining like hell in front of the boathouse where we played – I just want the picture to be so graceful and is worthy as it was because at first glance it looked like he was taking only a moment.

Scott Miller had the presence of mind to say that we had to revive him. The doctors in the audience and 30A people all worked so hard to get him to come. It’s hard to post about it because I can’t really believe he’s gone.

I am so sorry for his wife and family and friends and all the people who loved him and his music. Even those who have never heard of him. We all lost someone important last night.

Onley moved to Nashville in 1973 and formed a band called The X-Rays. The band recorded two studio albums before they split in 1985, which meant Onley continued to pursue a solo career.

As a solo artist, the late singer made more than 20 albums in his four-decade career and was considered a “key member” of the Nashville music community.

After the tragic news of his death, fans visited social media to express condolences.

One person commented on Amy Rigby’s post saying:

So very sad. I first heard of David when I heard Emmy Lou sing in 1917. This song crushed me! Then I heard Steve Earl introduce him as “the greatest songwriter you’ve never heard of”. RIP David.

I’m sure many will find peace when they know that the 71-year-old singer-songwriter has died and did what he loved.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak to someone in confidence, contact Cruse Bereavement Care on the national hotline at 0808 808 1677.

