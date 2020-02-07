advertisement

Freeform developed the country drama “East Nasty” by “Mixed-ish” showrunner Karin Gist and writer Jamie Rosengard.

Inspired by the real East Nashville community, where an “anti-established, vibrant music scene tries to redefine the look and sound of country music,” the show focuses on two best friends – a black, queer singer – Songwriter and an apparently bespoke country musician from a deeply religious family.

Per Freeform: “Although they don’t match the face or sound of conservative country music, they will struggle to give their unique voices to a genre steeped in tradition and history.”

Rosengard will write and produce the project together with Gist and her production partner Claire Brown. “Where’d You Go Bernadette” producer Ginger Sledge and veteran of the music industry Paula Kay Hornick will also act as EPs for the potential series. 20th Century Fox Television is the studio.

The project follows a growing development at Freeform, which also includes a modern adaptation of Dante’s “Inferno” and the musical “Demo” produced by Chainsmokers. Recently, Freeform awarded the thriller “Last” from the 90s a series order Summer ”by executive producer Jessica Biel.

