On January 16, five countries whose citizens were killed when Iran accidentally shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet demanded that Tehran pay compensation to the victims’ families and take “full responsibility,” and warned that the world was watching.

In a statement released Thursday after a meeting in London, the governments of Canada, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Afghanistan and Ukraine urged Iran to conduct a “thorough, independent and transparent international investigation”.

The country’s foreign ministers urged Iran to allow a criminal investigation and “impartial” trial against the people responsible for launching the ballistic missile at the plane.

All 176 people on board Ukraine International Airlines, flight 752, were killed by Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran immediately after takeoff on January 8. Among the dead were 11 Ukrainians, 57 Canadians (including many Iranians with dual citizenship), 17 Swedes, four Afghans and three Germans and four British.

Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said after meeting officials from the Canadian High Commission that five countries wanted “… to seek closure, accountability, transparency and justice for the victims of the crash”.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde, Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Idrees Zaman, British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab and British Middle East Minister Andrew Murrison were present. They lit candles to commemorate the victims before the meeting.

After initially claiming that the plane crashed due to a technical defect, Iran admitted at the weekend that its paramilitary revolutionary guard accidentally shot the plane, but denied a cover-up. The news sparked widespread protests in Tehran and elsewhere.

Secretary of State Javad Zarif wrote that “human error in times of crisis caused by US adventurism has led to disaster … our deep regret, apology, and condolences to our people, the families of all victims, and others affected nations. “

Meanwhile, President Hassan Rouhani wrote that after an “internal investigation”, Iran fired missiles for “human error”.

Champagne said it was a “good first step” for Iran to take responsibility.

“Obviously, there are consequences to this admission,” he added, including the need to compensate the victims’ families.

“The eyes of the international community are focused on Iran today. I think Iran has a choice and the world is watching, ”Champagne warned when asked what pressure could be applied if Iran did not cooperate.

Ukraine, Canada, the United States and France were invited by Iran to participate in the crash investigation. However, it is not yet clear whether the nations will be granted full access from Iran or whether all important details will be given.

Iran shot down the plane when its forces became aware of possible retaliatory measures by the United States after Iran fired ballistic missiles at two military bases where US troops were based in Iraq. No one was injured in the attack, which was carried out by the Revolutionary Guard in response to the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad.

