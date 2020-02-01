advertisement

Governments around the world should prepare to fight coronavirus outbreaks, an official from the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

“Countries need to prepare for possible imports to identify cases as early as possible and to be ready for domestic outbreak control when this happens,” Gauden Galea told The Associated Press in Beijing on Saturday.

The WHO had announced a global health emergency earlier this week, switching from being cautious to advising governments to prepare for the possibility of the virus spreading, Galea said.

WHO Director General Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus announced the outbreak and said the organization’s main concern was that the virus could spread to poorly prepared countries and was poorly prepared for it.

A waitress with a face mask looks after customers in a restaurant in a shopping mall when China is hit by an outbreak of the new corona virus in Beijing on February 1, 2020. (Stringer / Reuters)

China has reported thousands of cases – health experts believe the Chinese Communist Party is consistently below the number of cases – and hundreds of deaths. The virus has spread from Wuhan to around two dozen countries and no deaths outside of China have been reported.

Cases have been confirmed on five continents, with a large number of suspected cases in Africa, but none have been confirmed. Spain, Russia, Italy, the United Kingdom and Sweden have announced the first confirmed cases in the countries in recent days.

Governments are stepping up efforts to curb the spread of the disease, restricting or prohibiting travel to and from mainland China, evacuating citizens from Wuhan or Hubei province, and isolating people who have recently traveled to China.

The United States announced a health emergency on Friday. Officials said they were motivated by the number of unknowns with the new coronavirus – which was launched last month, has no vaccine, and is of unconfirmed origin – and the rapidly increasing number of cases.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, also noted that officials now know that an infected person could transmit the disease to another person even if they had no symptoms. He cited a recent case in Germany; Other countries have also reported asymptomatic transmission.

People are wearing face masks while listening to a presentation in an Apple store in the Sanlitun shopping area in Beijing when China is hit by an outbreak of the new corona virus on January 25, 2020. (Thomas Peter / Reuters)

The United States also announced a ban on foreigners who have been to mainland China in the past 14 days and mandatory quarantine for U.S. citizens who have traveled to Hubei province in the past 14 days.

Outside of government measures, airlines around the world have discontinued or announced plans to discontinue operations to and from mainland China, and companies operating in the country have announced widespread closures.

The top three US airlines – United, American and Delta Airlines – made announcements on Friday. Air New Zealand and Qantas Airlines also announced plans to discontinue air traffic between China and their home countries and to join British Airways, Japan Airways, Virgin Atlantic, Air Canada and Lion Air, among others.

Deere & Co and Apple closed all plants in China and joined dozens of other companies that either ceased operations or restricted travel to the country.

“Our thoughts are with the people who are most directly affected by the coronavirus and those who work 24/7 to examine and curb it,” said Apple of Cupertino, California, in a statement. “Out of caution, and based on the latest recommendations from leading healthcare professionals, we will close all of our corporate offices, stores and contact centers in mainland China by February 9th.”

Cathy Er contributed to this report.

