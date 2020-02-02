advertisement

Several countries closed their borders to those arriving from China as countries around the world struggled to contain the coronavirus outbreak due to the increasing death toll.

The United States has imposed an entry ban on foreigners who have visited China in the past two weeks after the virus was classified as a public health emergency on Friday. It insisted that the risk to the Americans remained low.

The Chinese government criticized the measures, saying it contradicted the World Health Organization (WHO) appeal to avoid travel bans, and implied that Beijing was not doing enough to curb the spread of the virus beyond China’s borders.

“Just like the WHO against travel restrictions, the US went in the opposite direction,” said State Department spokeswoman Hua Chunying. “(It is) certainly not a gesture of goodwill.”

On Saturday, Australia repeated the measures taken by the United States, declaring that no one should enter Australia from mainland China unless they were Australian citizens, residents, or their families. Entry is denied to anyone who has left or crossed mainland China from February 1.

Russia will start evacuating its citizens from China next week. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the evacuations would come from regions most affected by the outbreak, news agencies Interfax and TASS reported.

State television reported on Saturday evening that the death toll in China had increased to 304 and more than 12,000 cases had been confirmed.

The Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, was in virtual quarantine on Saturday. The streets were closed and public transport was closed. Elsewhere, the authorities increasingly restricted travel and business.

In Beijing, counters were set up at the entrances to housing estates where volunteers with red bracelets and masks wrote down information about residents who returned from their hometowns after the New Year holidays.

British cases

The UK Department of Health announced that 203 people were tested in the country starting at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, with 201 results negative and two positive.

The couple tested positive – two members of the same family – is treated in a special unit in Newcastle. They checked in at the Staycity Apartment Hotel in York on Wednesday and were hospitalized in the evening.

The UK State Department said it was pulling some staff out of its embassy and consulates in China.

“If the situation continues to deteriorate, the ability of the British embassy and consulates to provide aid to British nationals from China may be limited,” the UK government said in a statement.

Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn called for serenity when more than 100 Germans and family members had landed in Frankfurt and showed no symptoms of the virus. He warned of public hysteria and hostility.

American citizens who have traveled to Hubei Province in the past two weeks are quarantined for 14 days. This is the longest incubation period for the virus. Those who have visited other parts of mainland China are subjected to a health check and a 14-day “monitored self-quarantine”.

Several airlines have discontinued flights to China, including British Airways and all three major U.S. airlines. On Saturday, Qantas announced that the two direct flights from Australia to mainland China would cease on February 9.

Apple Inc said on Saturday that it would close all of its mainland Chinese stores and offices by February 9.

It joins a handful of overseas retailers, including Starbucks Corp. and McDonald’s Corp. to temporarily close the shop windows as a precaution.

Japan, which identified 17 cases, announced restrictions on Friday. Foreigners who have visited or received a visa in the Hubei Province in the past two weeks are not allowed to enter the country.

Singapore prohibits all Chinese visitors and foreigners from entering China with a more recent travel history that begins on Saturday. The ban – one of the most far-reaching measures to contain the rapidly spreading virus – practically excludes the largest group of visitors to the island and also excludes other travelers who have been to China in the past 14 days.

Japan has returned hundreds of citizens from the area surrounding Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province, three of which have tested positive for the disease.

Robert Redfield, director of the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said U.S. travel restrictions were imposed after WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency on Thursday.

“I want to emphasize that this is a serious health situation in China, but I want to emphasize that the risk to the American public is currently low,” said Redfield.

“Our goal is to do everything we can to keep it that way.” – Guardian / Reuters

