The Chinese authorities reported a third death on January 19 due to viral pneumonia that first broke out in downtown Wuhan.

And for the first time, China confirmed cases of infection outside of Wuhan, indicating that the disease has spread more widely than the authorities have previously allowed.

A London research institute estimates that the number of potential infections in Wuhan could exceed 1,000.

Over the weekend, the U.S. and Canadian governments joined a growing list of countries that are intensifying surveillance of the disease to prevent it from spreading: three U.S. airports have started checking passengers for possible infections, while three Canadian airports Passengers added warning messages to travelers from Wuhan.

According to the Chinese authorities, the disease is caused by a new type of coronavirus. The latter is a family of viruses that include colds, SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) and MERS (Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome).

Wuhan

On January 20, the Wuhan City Health Commission announced that a further 136 people had been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, bringing the total population to 198.

This was the largest increase since the health agency first confirmed the outbreak in late December.

The authorities initially stated that 59 were infected. Last week they lowered the number to 41 without explanation. For several days, the authorities did not update the number, while the Japanese and Thai governments confirmed one or two cases of infection – all from patients who had recently traveled to Wuhan – which prompted some experts to raise concerns about the accuracy of Chinese numbers ,

At present, nine are in critical condition, 35 in severe condition and three have died, according to the Wuhan Health Commission. 25 were discharged from the hospital after their recovery.

Other Chinese cities

On January 20, two people in the state capital Beijing were diagnosed with Wuhan pneumonia.

According to the Beijing News state newspaper, two locals had a fever after traveling to Wuhan and were then hospitalized.

Both live in the Daxing district of Beijing and are in a stable condition.

On January 19, the Chinese Health Commission confirmed an infection case in Shenzhen City, south China’s Guangdong Province.

The patient is a 66-year-old man from Wuhan and lives in Shenzhen.

The patient visited his family in Wuhan from December 29 to January 4 and started showing symptoms on January 3. He visited the doctor after he returned to Shenzhen and has been in quarantine since January 11.

Hong Kong-based newspaper South China Morning Post cited three anonymous sources in a report dated January 19 that an alleged patient is being hospitalized in Shanghai.

Chinese Internet users spread information about suspicious patients in the city of Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong. They said there were symptoms and symptoms from doctors and nurses at Sun Yat-sen University Sixth Affiliated Hospital and Guangzhou General Military Hospital.

Sun Yat-sen University’s sixth affiliated hospital opened its official Weibo account – a Twitter-like social media platform – on January 18 to dispel the rumors. However, the hospital quickly deleted the post and refused to comment if the media contacted him.

Global warning

On January 16, the Taiwanese Disease Control Centers issued a level 2 travel warning for people traveling to Wuhan and advised travelers to strengthen their immune system against the disease.

In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) started on Friday with the screening of passengers traveling from Wuhan to three major U.S. airports: the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, the lot Angeles International Airport and San Francisco.

Also on Friday, the Canadian health authority confirmed that the airports in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver are posting new messages on arrival screens asking travelers from Wuhan to contact a border guard if they experience flu-like symptoms.

When a traveler takes a step forward, a specially trained quarantine officer will review them to determine if there is a potential risk to public health.

Human to human transmission?

So far, the World Health Organization (WHO) and other health authorities have said that human-to-human transmission is possible.

In a January 19 report by Chinese state television broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV), Li Gang, director of the Wuhan Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said: “(We) have not ruled out the possibility of restricted use, human-to-human transmission , “

At a press conference on January 16, Chuang Jen-hsiang, deputy general director of the Taiwanese Centers for Disease Control at the Ministry of Health and Welfare, after visiting Wuhan, said to learn more about the outbreak that “the disease may be human.” occurs transmission from person to person. “

Chuang explains that 13 of the original 41 patients have never been to the Huanan Seafood Market, where the Wuhan authorities have linked the outbreak.

Chuang mentioned a case that the Wuhan authorities had previously reported about a woman who has never been on the market and who became ill after his husband, who works in the market, showed symptoms. In another case, a viral pneumonia was diagnosed in a father, a son and a nephew – all of them suppliers on the market.

Meanwhile, a research institute at Imperial College London released a report on January 17, in which researchers estimated that 1,723 people in Wuhan could be at risk of the disease.

The calculation was based on infection cases outside of China, the number of passengers at Wuhan Airport, the daily international passengers departing from Wuhan, and the number of days before the international cases were discovered.

One of the researchers, Neil Ferguson, said that the current situation on the Chinese side requires more transparency and information exchange to prevent global spread.

“You (Chinese authorities) should get extensive tests from people reporting respiratory problems with pneumonia hospitals across the city. We still don’t know if this is the case,” he said in an interview with the Epoch Times.

Eva Fu contributed to this report.

