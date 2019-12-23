advertisement

Wilkes-Barre Township, Pa. – With just two days to Christmas, shoppers hurried to the Wyoming Valley shopping center and the shops in the squares around it.

Many say that time just passed and now they found themselves running for that last minute gift.

“Work. I work at Amazon, so we had a busy peak season, so now it’s time to go out and take care of my family and buy gifts for them,” said Wilod-Barre’s Jarod Wright.

The parking lots were full of drivers who went to different stores.

Neil Salmonsen of Forty Fort was looking for Apple ear plugs for his daughters and was not lucky.

“It’s just something the teenagers want, my girls want them, they are good quality wireless,” said Salmonsen. “I’ve been to Walmart, Kohl, now I’m going to Best Buy and then to Best Buy, I’m going to the one in Dickson City.”

The brothers Matthew and Mark Regan are planning to surprise their parents with a brand new flat screen TV.

“I have a TV for them because they are getting quite old, so I thought they could use a new one,” Matthew said.

“We just picked it up because they gave us 20 years of gifts for Christmas, so it’s a bit to give back,” Mark said.

People we spoke to said that last-minute shopping is not as hectic or as busy as before and they appreciate more people shopping online.

Tara Gray from Mountain Top says that shopping in stores puts her in the holiday mood.

“I still enjoy shopping, I like to see people and wish everyone a happy holiday, it seems good to me,” said Gray.

