Steelers security Minkah Fitzpatrick says it is an honor to hear his name in conversation as the defensive player of the year.

CELEBRATE – Fans who turn on the Pro Bowl on Sunday will see two former dolphins in the position of skill and another ex-dolphin on the offensive line for the AFC.

Once the AFC defense has taken over the field, the secondary player includes a former dolphin in the conversation for the defensive player of the year.

What you won’t see are current dolphins.

How can it be?

“I can’t tell you,” said security expert Minkah Fitzpatrick after a cool AFC workout in ESPN’s Wide World of Sports.

After Fitzpatrick bit his lip on this question, it was pointed out that there are people in South Florida who have questions about the talents who walked out the door in Davie.

“Yes,” said Fitzpatrick. “I wonder the same thing.”

Fitzpatrick left after he and the coaching staff had different opinions about his role. When Brian Flores took over in 2019, he placed in the pits with defensive coordinator Patrick Graham Fitzpatrick, closer to the border than former coach Adam Gase and coordinator Matt Burke in 2018, Fitzpatrick’s first year.

“My skills are better for reporting and playing on the field,” said Fitzpatrick.

Ultimately, the clash led to the Dolphins trading him in September with a deal that helped Miami succeed, especially in the first round. At that time, like the Dolphins, the Steelers were victorious. It turned out that the Dolphins had a chance to at least recoup the eleventh choice they had invested in designing Fitzpatrick from Alabama.

Perhaps, it seemed, they would do better.

Back in his more comfortable safety role, Fitzpatrick quickly started making games for the Steelers that were not just about sales but also about victories. The Steelers got hot enough to fight for a place in the playoffs before ending 8: 8.

The dolphins pick up the first round for Fitzpatrick: No. 18.

ESPN pointed out that Fitzpatrick’s opponents had a register rating of 73.8 and 131.3 “without the safety of their new stud”, placing them fourth on the list of the season’s most successful trades. No. 3 were the Seahawks who received the Edge Rusher Jadeveon Clowney from the Texans. The Ravens came second with Rams cornerback Marcus Peters.

# 1: The Titans are trading against Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who will head to a former favorite in Miami on Sunday, Jarvis Landry of the Browns, while being protected by the Texans under Laremy Tunsil. Like Fitzpatrick, Tunsil and Tannehill are former Dolphins first-round picks. Landry was taken over in the second round.

Chris Grier, general manager of Dolphins, said he couldn’t deal with what could have been.

“Ultimately, we did the best for the Miami Dolphins,” said Grier. “We will always wish these guys every success if they keep going. But I focused so much on building a winner for us here that I’m happy for them. But at the end of the day, I don’t spend much time worrying because there is a lot to do here. “

Fitzpatrick was also a bit blurry in 2019.

“It was a whirlwind, you know what I’m saying?” Said Fitzpatrick. “It was tough, but it’s also fun. It’s not too many people who have had such a journey, but also the success that we have had as a defender and as a player. I learned a lot from it and I just try to use it as fuel to take. “

Fitzpatrick appears to have settled in The Steel City.

“I love Pittsburgh,” he said. “They have great fans. It reminds me of an Alabama atmosphere. They just love sports. They love the penguins. They love the pirates. And they love the Steelers. The organization is a great organization. They treat us like players, we win games and it’s fun to play for the coaches. “

Steelers trainer Mike Tomlin made Fitzpatrick an immediate starter. In 14 games, Fitzpatrick had five interceptions, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, two defensive touchdowns and 57 tackles. The Steelers’ win against the Dolphins on October 28 between 27 and 14 had two interceptions. Overall, winning the defensive player of the year might be enough.

“It is an honor for people to mention my name in it,” said Fitzpatrick. “We worked hard. My family worked hard. It’s great to see how hard work pays off. If I don’t get it this year, I will keep fighting, competing and trying to make it next year. “

