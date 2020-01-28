advertisement

Calgary Councilman Jeff Davison speaks to the media on Monday January 28, 2019. Darren Makowichuk / Postmedia

A group of Calgary city councilors hope the province will agree to help investigate possible solutions to frustrations with the municipal property tax assessment process.

Councilors are asking the Alberta government to set up a task force to review reforms in the valuation process to help address the problem of volatile property tax increases on businesses.

“Valuation reform is really something that is within the province’s jurisdiction,” Coun said. Jeff Davison, who is leading the group which includes councilors Ward Sutherland, Joe Magliocca, Sean Chu, Jyoti Gondek, Shane Keating, Diane Colley-Urquhart and Peter Demong.

“I think we need to understand something that becomes sustainable and predictable for businesses.”

The proposal to seek Kenney government assistance will be voted on at the next council meeting on February 3.

A council committee recently passed a proposed $ 30 million tax relief program that aims to halt tax increases to 10 percent for non-residential properties in 2020.

If approved by a full council vote, this will be the fourth deduction program since 2017, aimed at keeping businesses afloat.

The cap is aimed at easing tax hikes Property owners are enduring as a result of disruptions to the property valuation system in Calgary. The economic downturn and the high level of downtown office vacancies have suppressed the underlying asset values, resulting in a shift in the tax burden on out-of-business businesses.

Some retail properties in Calgary are facing tax increases of up to 17 percent in 2020 as a result of the tax crisis.

Davison said Monday that one possible solution the province could research would be to implement a system like the one in Ontario where property valuations are updated only every four years.

“We’ve been doing it year after year (and) it causes huge fluctuations and oscillations,” Davison said.

Speaker Naheed Nenshi said Monday that talks with the province cannot be limited to changes in the evaluation process. Nenshi has previously argued that property tax is a regressive form of taxation and that systemic change will require the province to consider other forms of municipal financing.

“The solution to our problem lies in broad-based tax reform and that is really what we need,” he said.

