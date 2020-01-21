advertisement

A proposal to build 100 homes on the edge of Dundee was rejected by the councilors.

The planning committee denied Kirkwood Homes’ request to build houses near Linlathen, fearing it would have a negative impact on the surrounding areas.

An amendment by Broughty Ferry advisor Craig Duncan, which was seconded by Ferry advisor Derek Scott, to reverse the request carried a motion to approve the houses by 17 votes to six.

advertisement

Concerns about traffic congestion at the Claypotts intersection were raised, as well as health and education.

Mr. Duncan said, “Here you have a desert of infrastructure. There will be no public transport.

“You don’t have to be a genius to find out what’s wrong with this plan.”

Councilor Michael Marra said the board’s record to ensure good quality schools while toasting the planners.

Gregor Hamilton, chief of planning and economic development, said that there was a legal obligation for local authorities to ensure that there were schools.

A previous request for 150 nearby houses has already been approved and work is underway to build them.

Planning officials recommended yesterday’s request for approval, but councilors were not convinced that the total impact of more homes had been taken into account.

advertisement