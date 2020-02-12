The City of Calgary ridge and slogan “forward” is lit during the afternoon sun outside Council Chambers Monday 3 June 2019. Gavin Young / Postmedia

Some Calgary councilors are planning an urgent move announcement to remove the city’s integrity commissioner after revelations that he had a “social lunch” with Coun. Joe Magliocca last summer.

On Tuesday, Integrity Commissioner Sal LoVecchio said the meal required him to withdraw himself from investigating a Magliocca spending complaint at the Canadian Federation of Municipalities conference in 2019. Magliocca ward expense disclosure shows $ 163 for a meal with LoVecchio in the Italian specialties of France.

They formed. Jyoti Gondek is planning to bring an urgent notice to the city council’s motion to remove the integrity commissioner and Council. Jeff Davison said Wednesday he also supports the move.

Davison said he views the episode as proof that the integrity commissioner is not independent.

“At no time should an integrity commissioner meet to have social lunches with any council member. Their job is to stay independent,” he said.

“The Incredible is extremely frustrating because what has happened now is that you have further destroyed public confidence in the matter.”

