City Councilman Jeromy Farkas was photographed outside the City Council Chambers in Calgary on Tuesday February 11, 2020. Gavin Young / Postmedia

City councilors rejected a proposal Tuesday to report on attendance of council meetings since 2017, after the city clerk said pursuing the idea would disrupt existing work.

They formed. Jeromy Farkas brought a motion demanding that city officials write a report on councilor and mayor participation in meetings between October 2017 and January 2020, as well as a plan for more routine disclosure of council participation.

But City Clerk Laura Kennedy said to do that work, she would have to reallocate a staff member in charge of implementing electronic voting at council meetings. She also said it would take months of manual verification to check two years of council meetings at a cost of about $ 20,000, accounting for staff time.

“This is a cost and will derive another council advantage,” she said. “It’s a manual confirmation … it would mean we would reach out to councilors if it wasn’t clear in our minutes where someone was missing and why they were missing.”

Councilors voted 5-4 against sending the idea to a full council debate. Mayor Naheed Nenshi and councilors Evan Woolley, Gian-Carlo Carra, Jeff Davison and Ward Sutherland were opposed.

Kennedy said her team is aiming to finish their work on electronic voting by August so that the council can start using it in September. Votes in the council chamber are currently either a manual meeting process or written on letters that the clerk collects and reads.

“It’s unfortunate that Calgary didn’t have an electronic vote until we get it this year,” she said, adding that the electronic vote would capture the information Farkas is seeking.

“What electronic voting will bring to you is more information based on what you do throughout your meeting – not just the beginning and not just the end,” she said.

They formed. Ward Sutherland said taking a closer look at the missions at the committee level is intended to “prevent all this drama and play all the time” while Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra accused Farkas of “absorbing all the oxygen in the room” with motions that didn’t have enough work behind them.

“We understand you like pushing for transparency, pushing for accountability, these are good things. But when these things are developing, you are doing the opposite of when you get so much valuable time,” he said.

Farkas opposed the city clerk’s estimate of the cost of attendance. He said his staff has already developed a “proof of concept” as an example of how the system can work.

“I refuse to accept that everything the city does has to be so costly. We have realized the numbers,” he said. “Completely it’s completely inaccurate to say it would cost tens of thousands of dollars.”

