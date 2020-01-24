advertisement

Councilors approved plans to introduce parking bays in dozens of residential areas in Perth as part of a plan to help residents “get their streets back.”

This is the first phase of a strategy to break a “steel ring” of suburban traffic around the city center.

Community counselors welcomed the move, which follows years of complaints about cars parked in corners and in front of driveways.

The Perth and Kinross Council states that if the problems persist, parking charges may be introduced.

Residents should apply for an exemption.

The local authority wants to introduce bays in more than 60 streets. However, North Inch and Muirton Community Council have asked for a reduction in the scale of the project, saying that some streets are simply unsuitable for parking.

President Steve Rimmer said: “We welcome the fact that the council wants to resolve parking issues in Perth as a priority and we know it has worked very hard to find solutions for all stakeholders.”

Addressing members of the Council’s environment and infrastructure committee, he said, “We hope your leadership will help us reclaim our streets so that they can be places for people and not just a big one. unofficial parking.

“We hope that by doing so, you will also be able to take into account the needs of commuters and help them find solutions so that we can all reduce our carbon footprint.”

A spokesperson for the Council said, “A public consultation will be held to review and comment on the proposals.

“Our goal is to encourage motorists to adopt positive behavior.”

