A counselor requests a new practice in general medicine in a community in Burton which he says is “left behind”.

Dale Spedding says “something has to be done” so that the thousands of people who live in Eton Park can access health care when they need it.

He told Burton Live that he and his family had been displaced three times because there was no surgery in his room.

He said: “We were first in Stretton, then in Trent Meadows and then in Branston Surgery, but we have to move again because they are so busy with patients in their catchment area.

“I asked on my social media if anyone else had this problem and many residents did.

“It’s not sufficient.

“We have an electorate of 4,576 people and the population is growing.

“It’s just a mess and people are fed up.”

Councilor Spedding, who represents Eton Park as borough councilor for East Staffordshire, said the area needs more investment.

He said: “Eton Park is diverse and there is poverty, but we have the football club, a beautiful park and the Kingfisher Trail, but it seems to be left out.

“We need more investment. Eton is a main route to many places and needs to be improved.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

“I would say 95% of the Burton and Uttoxeter areas have their own surgery, but we have to travel.

“I think if we were to go ahead, Derby Road would be a great place for that – a main road with bus routes and a large parking lot.

“We don’t want much – we just want a boost on things.”

Councilor Spedding is now hoping to get support for his campaign.

He said: “There is overwhelming support for a doctor’s surgery and I know people would be very happy if it happened.

“I have promised residents that I will write to Kate Griffiths about this and I hope she will support it because we need it.”

A spokesperson for the East Staffordshire Clinical Commissioning Group said: “The NHS East Staffordshire Clinical Commissioning Group would be happy to speak to Mr. Spedding about his concerns.

“Our priority is to ensure that accessible health care is available to all patients in East Staffordshire.”

.