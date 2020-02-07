advertisement

Los Angeles City Councilor David Ryu said on Friday that he would set up a safe parking program for people sleeping in their cars, on the border between Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks, the site of a long-standing homeless camp recently released by LA City was cleared, investigate sanitary teams.

Ryu filed an application on Friday February 7th, which included a feasibility study and $ 266,000 for secure overnight parking on the premises, a narrow stretch of land on 15380 Oxnard Street next to 405 and hidden behind a public warehouse, be requested.

The property, with a size of over 20,000 square meters, is rented to the city on a long-term basis and is owned by the Army Corps of Engineers, who owns and operates parts of the nearby Sepulveda Basin.

When the city council looked for places where homeless services could be provided in its district, he said that the piece of land behind a public camp had initially “slipped through the cracks”.

“When it comes to this area, we work with the mayor’s office because they have an idea for temporary or immediate accommodation. It could take a year and I need something now,” Ryu said Thursday. “It’s not a question that safe parking would work. “

People who sleep in their cars and mobile homes can park safely at night in secure parking lots. Most offer toilets, security guards, and easier access to social services. This particular secure parking lot could hold 20-25 vehicles at night, the request wrote.

City Sanitation crews said they removed several hundred tons of waste from the site during a November cleanup.

Just two months earlier, a conservative activist with more than 400,000 followers posted photos and videos on social media of a privately funded cleanup of the hidden site he’d done with dozens of volunteers.

Scott Presler, 31, said that about 30 people were camping on the concrete strip when he arrived with rented dumpsters and donated Hazmat suits. The Virginia-based activist does his own homeless cleanup across the country.

According to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority in 2019, around 3,100 homeless people live in vehicles in the San Fernando Valley – 600 of them in cars, 600 in vans, and 1,900 in RVs and RVs. The authorities state that 25% of the total homeless live in the city.

There are at least four secure parking programs in the region, including North Hollywood, North Hills and Canoga Park.

