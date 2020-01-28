advertisement

A multi-million pound agreement to build new homes on the outskirts of Leicester could collapse.

Leicester City Council has said it is about to abandon an agreement to sell an eight-acre site at Franklyn Fields in Aylestone to developers who would build 102 homes in the green space.

City Council approved the £ 750,000 per acre agreement with Morris Homes in 2015 and the building permit was approved in 2017.

But three years after the sale is not over.

City mayor Sir Peter Soulsby told councilors that the developers were trying to get council to accept a reduced price for the land.

The issue was raised by Aylestone Ward Councilor Nigel Porter, who said residents of the area wanted to know what was going to happen with the land off Soar Valley Way.

Sir Peter said at the last plenary meeting of the board: “There have been lengthy discussions with the company that won the tender and they have tried to negotiate the amount they had agreed to pay.”

He said further discussions would be held this week, adding: “If they continue to cause delays and do not agree on an appropriate price, I would be willing to withdraw from the agreement and return the land to the free market. “

Councilor Porter said that he would welcome Council’s departure from the agreement, but asked for assurances that residents would be consulted on any other future proposal.

Sir Peter said: “If we were to withdraw from this agreement, which would interest me for the moment, we would put the land back on the market under the same planning conditions as those which currently exist.”

The agreement would see some 20 affordable housing built on the site, but more than 700 people opposed it before it was controversially approved by the council.

Residents listed a host of concerns ranging from the loss of a large area of ​​public space to increased traffic on the already congested Lutterworth Road and the nearby Soar Valley Way with additional pollution and noise.

The site had previously been considered a potential incentive parking site for the southern edge of the city before the selection of Enderby.

LeicestershireLive contacted Morris Homes for comment.

