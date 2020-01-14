advertisement

A Leicestershire council is expected to sell an old dump site at a reduced price after tests have revealed that the soil is contaminated.

EMH Homes has agreed to pay the reduction rate of £ 1.125 million to the Blaby District Council for the land at Warwick Road, Littlethorpe.

A previous report assessed the site at £ 1.5 million after an appraisal in 2018, but the amount was pushed back by the housing association after commissioning field surveys that revealed the treatment of the contaminated land, the removal of the reservoirs and the need for deeper foundations would cost the region £ 615,000.

The old depot is on Warwick Road in Littlethorpe

EMH has since launched a tender for repair work with a final cost of £ 448,000. The firm said it was “willing to absorb a total of £ 73,000 and accept the risk of any increase in the cost of the work”.

The report says failure to sell as agreed to EMH Homes is a risk and says it would mean “the projects stop more and the contaminated asset remains with BDC”.

He continues: “Refusing the offer from EMH Homes would mean that we had to start looking for a new partner and, knowing the costs of the repair work, could result in an even lower financial offer for the asset.”

The housing association, which provides housing for tenants of the Blaby district council, wishes to build 32 housing units on the site, including a number of bungalows.

The report states: “The EMH houses are long-standing trusted partners with common values ​​and the project to be delivered will be a flagship project, well delivered to meet the needs of our residents.”

A previous report suggested that the company would build 16 two-bed houses, 12 three-bed houses and four one-bed bungalows on the site.

The advisers will discuss the sale at a plenary council meeting this evening.

The agents recommended that the board accept the new offer.

The report reads as follows: “A reduced price was offered for the land at the old disposal site because the site needs considerable treatment to mitigate the contaminated land on the site.

“The offer will always provide considerable capital and additional housing for our neighborhood.”

.

