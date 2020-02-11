advertisement

Plans to cut a free one-hour parking system are expected to be approved by councilors.

The Erewash parking proposal in Ilkeston and Long Eaton would instead see a “simplified two-level charging system”, which means that drivers would pay £ 1 for up to three hours and £ 3 for any period of more than three hours.

The plans are expected to be sent to the Erewash Borough Council budget meeting next month.

Councilor Michael Powell, senior member of Erewash’s district regeneration and planning council, said: “This decision, if accepted, will encourage people to stay longer in downtown Ilkeston and from Long Eaton.

“We believe that a simplified two-price system will work well and that the new rates are fair and compare favorably with prices in other regions.”

The suggested change is included in a report to the Council Executive next week, advisers should give the green light to go to the Council of the Whole for a final decision.

The car parks of the Erewash Borough Council at Long Eaton include:

Claye Street, Long Eaton NG10 1AZ Gibb Street, Long Eaton NG10 1EP Long Eaton Station, Long Eaton NG10 3GL Beaconsfield Street, Long Eaton NG10 1AY Lawrence Street, Long Eaton NG10 1JY Town Hall Lower, Long Eaton NG10 1LU New Street, Long Eaton NG10 1HE Waverley Street, Long Eaton NG10 1HG Town Hall Upper, Long Eaton NG10 1LU

The budget proposals report describes the difficult financial challenges facing the Council.

A spokesman for the Erewash borough council said it had “thoroughly examined” the charges in its parking lots.

They said: “Although free parking has been popular, it is relatively expensive and probably did not encourage longer stays in the city, which could limit shopping and other opportunities.”

Erewash Borough Council’s parking lots in Ilkeston include:

Car park Postal code East Street, Ilkeston DE7 5JB Baker Street, Ilkeston DE7 8FD Chapel Street, Ilkeston DE7 5JY Pimlico, Ilkeston DE7 8AA Station Road, Ilkeston DE7 5LD Wilton Place, Ilkeston DE7 8FW Albion Center, Ilkeston DE7 5LD Club Row, Ilkeston DE7 8AE Queen Street, Ilkeston DE7 5GT South Street, Ilkeston DE7 5QT Northgate Street, Ilkeston DE7 8FR Stanton Road, Ilkeston DE7 5FT Town Hall, Ilkeston DE7 8AA Lower Bath Street, Ilkeston DE7 8FG Toll Bar House, Ilkeston DE7 5FH

The council says that the additional revenue generated by the changes would help it cover the long-term costs of maintaining and improving parking lots.

The change would not affect fares for Long Eaton Station suburban parking.

The Executive Council meeting will take place at Long Eaton City Hall on Tuesday, February 18 at 10:30 a.m.

The Plenary Budget Planning Council meeting takes place at Ilkeston City Hall on Thursday, March 5 at 7 p.m.

