advertisement

The Derbyshire County Council has probably spent hundreds of thousands of pounds on specialized courts which it has almost never won.

So far, the authority has won only two of the 100 courts it currently intends to fight against parents who seek sufficient support for their children with special educational needs.

advertisement

Expensive and time-consuming courts cost taxpayers thousands of pounds and more in lost working hours for the parents involved.

In total, the council sought to defend 113 cases filed by desperate parents in 2019, who ardently seek sufficient support so that their children can go to school.

Of these, the board won only two cases.

However, a number of them have not yet been heard or the decision has not been announced.

When asked, the council was unable to tell the Local Democracy Reporting Service how many of the 113 cases had been decided – to put the two wins in context with the number of losses.

Read more

More stories about Derbyshire County Council

Figures provided by the Department of Education estimate the cost of a SEND court for local authorities and the family.

He said the cost estimated by the DfE for the organization of a court was £ 2,380, as well as an additional £ 4,100 for local authorities and £ 6,300 for the family.

This could put the cost to the board of 113 courts at £ 463,300.

At the same time, the additional costs to the taxpayer through the DfE fees could be £ 268,940.

The fight against the council forced some parents to quit their job or to mortgage their homes

Meanwhile, the potential cost to families could be £ 711,900.

In total, these courts could have cost more than £ 1.4 million to fight – desperate parents winning the lion’s share.

An access to information request to the council also shows that the authority paid £ 40,510 to bring in lawyers to help it fight 19 of the cases from last year.

Support for special educational needs is generally described in a legal document produced by the board, called an education, health and care plan.

The content and coverage defined in these legally binding plans are agreed between the board, parents, school, education and health professionals and the student.

Over 3,000 have been delivered to children across the county.

Support may include individual tutoring, specific technology to help the student learn in the classroom, or colored paper to help with conditions such as dyslexia.

The board also chose not to defend 48 cases last year, which led to parent wins.

Read more

Our most shared stories on social networks

These victories cost parents dearly, who often say they went to court for lack of choice and desperation.

Anecdotal reports told to the LDRS implicate some parents who have mortgaged their homes to pay for court battles – or have had to leave their jobs to devote the time necessary to compile their cases.

Sharon Davis lives in Brampton with her 10-year-old son Josh Higginbottom, who is a full-time wheelchair user and has a number of speech barriers.

He has asymmetric quadriplegic cerebral palsy and therefore has difficulty controlling the movement of his arms and legs.

Ms. Davis struggles through the court process to obtain support for her child.

In response to the court figures, she said, “A dreadful record of court losses.

“This £ 40,500 could be better spent on supporting children with special educational needs and disabilities.

“Where’s the responsibility?”

Sharon Davis and son Josh Higginbottom who were denied free transportation to his school

(Image: Derby Telegraph)

Parents previously told the LDRS that they “fear that many children will be denied the help and assistance to which they are entitled because their parents are unable to fight the current unfair and biased system.”

And: “It is disgusting to see how we have to go to court to fight for a provision that is written in the reports of professionals.

“They will spend thousands of people fighting us, ultimately losing the majority of cases and wasting taxpayers’ money, and then further cutting the budget for the services our children need.”

Other parents contested the figure that counsel provided for his fees to lawyers, claiming that they themselves had already been cited for £ 40,000 in their case alone.

They say that reading documents for a case often costs £ 2,000 and that the additional costs for education and health professionals to testify are well in the hundreds of pounds.

Some parents, reacting to the figures, said that the council had often conceded their court a few days before the planned start, after months of waiting.

They claim that it could be to save time and avoid paying for their child’s support.

Jo Billington, a doctoral researcher in autism at the University of Reading, commenting on the numbers on Twitter, said: “This is happening all over the UK. Everyone should be outraged, not just the SEND community.

“Local authorities are spending millions to defend their avoidance of their legal obligations and lose.

“What does not appear in these figures is the human cost for children and families.”

A spokesperson for the Derbyshire County Council said: “Like many local authorities, Derbyshire has experienced a significant increase in the total number of appeals registered with the Special Needs and Disability Tribunal (SENDIST) in recent years.

Derbyshire County Council headquarters at County Hall

(Image: Derby Telegraph)

“This has happened in all areas of appealable decisions, with proportionately more, or roughly, educational placements.

“We continually reflect on our decisions in light of the results of appeals to the courts to ensure that when a decision is made, it is sound in law and in the best interests of the child or the teenager.

“We are working very hard to reach an agreement with the parents before a case reaches the court stage, and in some cases it has been successful.

“In addition, we are working with parents, guardians, children and young people to see how we can improve the way we work together on SEND issues.”

In December 2018, the LDRS revealed that the council had won only one court out of the 119 cases filed by the parents.

In April of last year, the LDRS revealed that the board had won only 26 of the 390 SEN appeals filed since 2014 – the board would not say how many went to court.

.

advertisement