Additional consultations are needed around a £ 383,000 town center redevelopment project in Highland Perthshire, it has been said.

Pitlochry has received a share of the allocated £ 2 million package from the Perth and Kinross Council, which will also see major improvements to Coupar Angus, Crieff and Kinross.

Scottish government funding has strict allocation criteria and proposals have been touted to potentially develop the Atholl Road area into civic space, but initial discussions on infrastructure have hit a wall, causing residents to feel excluded from the decision-making process.

North Perthshire MSP John Swinney said lack of meaningful communication with Pitlochry residents is slowing investment in the city.

He said he had been approached by dissatisfied voters with the consultation process that has been underway so far.

Swinney believes local authorities have not really engaged with residents and urged council officers to “step up dialogue” with the community to develop a proposal that is both supported by the public and uses resources allocated to improve the city center.

He said: “The Scottish government has allocated a very significant amount to Pitlochry, and this is very good news.

“However, I am concerned that this funding is not being used in the most effective manner due to a lack of consultation between the council and local residents.

“It is vital that the final project has broad support and that it is based on the views of a broad cross-section of the local community.

“Consequently, I urge the Perth Council and Kinross to engage in a constructive dialogue with local stakeholders to ensure that this money is put to best use.”

Heads of local authorities say they have thoroughly investigated how the money can be spent and continue to seek a solution.

A council spokesperson said, “The council conducted a comprehensive consultation process regarding downtown funding involving the two communities and all local elected officials.

“To date, the community has not been able to agree on a viable solution that meets the criteria. The board appreciates that there are differing opinions and is working hard to find a way forward. “

In Crieff, money is set aside to deal with the ongoing problems around the old Drummond Arms hotel.

