Bucks County High School Wrestling Summary: January 29th

Council Rock South 77, William Tennent 0: The Golden Hawks won all seven competitive matches on Wednesday and lost seven more because they sent the visiting Panthers without any problems.

After two appearances Andrew Lindros won with 120, Mohammed Savriddinov (132) with a fall, Tom Woloshyn (138) with a pin, Cole Flanagan (152) with a pin and Matt Colajezzi (160) with a pin. Aaron Schurman (170) by pen and Oleksiy Chaban (285) by decision.

Plymouth Whitemarsh 43, Upper Morleand 21: After seven games with 15 draws, PW won five of the last six competitive games to secure the win.

Golden Bear winners were Randy Dillon (126), Brandon Lim (132), Chris Walker (138), Tyler Patterson (145) and Nasir Thomas (182).

Germantown Academy 44, Episcopal Academy 29: The Patriots quickly started with four victories in their first five games to secure this victory in the Inter-Academic League. After a defeat at 113, Chris Kim won at 120 from a technical fall, followed by Christian Colman (132) and Jacob Sasson (138).

Owen Quinn (160) won a close decision at 160, and then Deon Savage (170), Wyatt Hare (195) and Harrison Levans (220) both won by falls.

Quakertown 72, Central Bucks West 9: Zach Borzio (106), Kyle Miller (120), Vinny DeSpirito (126), Zach Lewis (132), Dom DeFalco (138), Aaron Sanchez (152), Dusten Pompeii (170) and Micah Kunkle (182) crashed in a Suburban One League Continental Conference game against Quakertown on Wednesday when he was unbeaten against Central Bucks West.

The Panthers (5-0 SOL Continental) can secure the title of SOL Continental next Wednesday by defeating Central Bucks South.

Blake Bensing (160) had a dollar pin.

