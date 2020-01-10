advertisement

HOLLAND – The murmur in large numbers began long before the main event.

And the main event didn’t disappoint.

On Thursday evening, Council Rock South prevailed in a battle between Suburban One League National Conference, District One and state wrestling powers against Council Rock North.

The win was the 12th in a row for the Golden Hawks over the Indians in the series. Council Rock North’s last win against Council Rock South was in 2009.

Like many of them over the years, this has not been easy.

In fact, it was the penultimate game, the “main event”, where Kyle Waterman of Golden Hawks and Kyle Hauserman of the Indians decided at £ 126.

According to www.papowerwrestling.com, Hauserman was awarded 120 as the best-placed wrestler in class 3A, while Waterman was ranked 6th with 126. They also have a story.

“We wrestled five times tonight and he hit me at four,” said Waterman. “He is really tough and we are very knowledgeable and know what we both like to do, so it is very difficult to wrestle with him. I am just happy that I was able to support the team.”

Waterman definitely did, as his second-half move was the result of a 2-0 win that gave Hauserman a defeat for the first time this season after 21 games.

“It was just great for the fans,” said North coach Tom Vivacqua. “Two see how two state wrestlers do it.

“With the way the match went, we thought it would end up with those two wrestlers who have the match on the line.”

It did it.

It all started at 138 and when Hauserman and Waterman said goodbye, the host Golden Hawks had a lead of 31-26.

And they knew they needed a win from their senior because the Indians still had Luke Lucerne, the state’s best 126 pounder, ready to go to the final at 132.

“We needed Kyle a lot and he delivered for us,” said Brad Silimperi, Council Rock South coach. “It was a great match between two great kids and he did it.”

After the reversal in the second section, Waterman was able to ride the last 60 seconds of the intermediate session on Hauserman and then rode him beyond the last two minutes of the third section to ensure victory.

“I worked to get better and it paid off,” said Waterman. “The whole game was just great. A huge crowd, everyone was there and two really good teams gave everything they had.

“You can not ask for more.”

