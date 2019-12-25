advertisement

After a season in which he was the Southeast regional champion, the senior made a 9-0 start

Even when he gave up the sport, Dillon Sheehy knew he would be back.

“Wrestling has always been in my heart,” said Council Rock North senior. “I started wrestling at the age of 5 or 6 and I immediately liked it.

advertisement

“But in fifth grade I played basketball to see what it was like. But I knew wrestling always had a place in my heart and I returned there next year and just love the sport. “

He made the right choice.

Sheehy, two-time PIAA qualifier and Southeast Regional champion last season, made a 9-0 start and has only had four wins before 100 in his career.

“Dillon is just a unique kid,” said experienced Council Rock North coach Tom Vivacqua. “He is tough, stubborn, broad shouldered and just so godlessly strong.

“As a ninth and tenth grader, he was a kind of cop in a china shop, but he continued to work and work and has become more skilled and polished. He just has a lot of talent and everything will pay off for him. “

Sheehy, who will participate and wrestle at the United States Military Academy, is one of the Indians’ Fab Five, along with Cam Robinson (an Iowa engagement), Luke Lucerne (a United States Naval Academy engagement), Sam Hayes ( a commitment from the United States Naval Academy) University of Pittsburgh Commit) and Junior Kyle Hauserman (a University of Pennsylvania commit) who have the ability to do miraculous things in Hershey in March.

“In ninth grade, we knew that if we all work hard, we can be pretty good as seniors,” said Sheehy. “And then Kyle is a year behind us and we all push ourselves in practice to try to get better.

“Everyone has really high goals this season. It would be great to see the team make it to Hershey (for the PIAA State Dual Meet tournament) and we all shoot for (individual) State titles.

“We are all friends and we all want us to be fine. We just have a great group of people on this team.”

While Sheehy, who grew up in Minnesota before moving to the area before the ninth grade, is likely to go through a £ 160 off-season, he spent his fall as a defender and defender of the football team.

“If Dillon weighed 210 pounds, he would be a Division I football player,” said Vivacqua. “He is so tough and determined. Even though he was really too small for his football games, he was really good.”

Sheehy attributes some of his success to football on the mat.

“Football and wrestling are very important,” said Sheehy. “Wrestling is mentally tough, but soccer gives you a nice break. I like both, but wrestling is my thing. “

It is also something that he looks forward to when he arrives at West Point.

“I went to Brown, Princeton, Pitt and a few other schools, but the service academies offer so much,” said Sheehy, “(especially) great academics and great opportunities. When I visited West Point, it was just a beautiful campus and after meeting some of the people, I knew it would be the right place for me. “

Vivacqua has little doubt that Sheehy made the right choice.

“If I had to choose a child to go to West Point in the past 10 years, he would definitely be one of them,” said Vivacqua. “Dillon is just wired like a military person and I think he will eat it up.

“He’ll do the job and make sure he’s ready for everything he needs to do to be successful.”

advertisement