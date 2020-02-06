advertisement

Senior already has two state PIAA tournament medals and is looking for more.

NEWTOWN – Sleepless nights, fingernail chewing, pace, and a world of other nervous ticks can handcuff a wrestler, especially the really good ones, when they reach the larger stages of the sport.

“You see it happens to some kids and that’s just something they have to try to get around and it can be difficult to do,” said Tom Vivacqua, Council Rock North coach. “Then you have children like Cam, with whom nothing really bothers him. He has confidence in him and the right temperament. He doesn’t allow himself to be surprised by things on the mat or on the mat, and that helps him a lot.”

A typical example: The Indian Cam Robinson has already participated in the PIAA state tournament three times. placed twice and finished fifth two seasons ago and second last year; and is expected to make a strong appearance on the podium in March this year.

“Everyone who comes to the States wants to win a state title,” said Robinson. “I know I am doing it, but when it happens it happens.

“I can only do my best and give everything I have. I will strive for it and hopefully make it.”

Of course, whether he wins a gold medal has yet to be decided.

He is second in class 3A, 152 pounds behind DuBois’ Ed Scott (a national champion with 138 last season). Robinson lost 2: 3 to Bethlehem Catholic Ryan Anderson, who is now wrestling with Centenary, in the state final last year.

“There are always really good kids out there and this is no different this year,” said Vivacqua. “Scott won at 38 last year and rose to 52 and AJ (Tamburrino) at Hatboro-Horsham is really, really tough. But Cam will be ready for everyone and he will go, go, go in every match.

“He wants to collect points all the time and that’s what you need to be successful at the highest level. He’s not afraid to try things that many don’t want, and he’s so talented and athletic that he does a lot of things can do.” that other children cannot.

“Cam has always been like that. He grew up in my neighborhood and I saw him doing different sports all the time. At that time you could see how sporty this little wiry boy was and he kept working to get better.”

And as he got older, Robinson kept trying to do other sports, not just wrestling. On that day of specialization, he went the other way.

“I did a lot of sport,” said Robinson. “Football, lacrosse, football, wrestling. I played here as a freshman and in my second year lacrosse and thought about going out again this year, but we’ll see. But wrestling kept coming up for me.”

And it will stay that way since Robinson is already committed to Iowa State, one of the nation’s eternal powers.

“When you speak at this level, you can see how much college is thinking about Cam’s capabilities,” said Vivacqua. “You look at him down the street, filling up and wrestling with 174 or 184 and really hard to beat.”

Robinson hears that and laughs.

“Everyone tells me I’m going to put a lot of weight on,” said Robinson. “But now I eat what I want and I don’t lose weight, and that makes it really nice.

“They told me that next year I’m going to do a red shirt and probably get bigger, and that suits me. But if it turns out they need me, I’m ready to go.”

CR North’s senior wrestler, Cam Robinson (with headgear), trains with Tim Ambacher, the Indian’s assistant coach. Robinson, two-time state medalist, is looking for gold in Hershey in March. @HSGameOn @CRN_Wrestling @CouncilRockSD @CRHawkWrestling @CycloneATH @ CWC4ISU pic.twitter.com/dBJhGLbfjk

– Drew Markol (@ dmarkol), February 5, 2020



