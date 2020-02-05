advertisement

The plan to build more than 370 social housing units in Derby was revealed in the city council budget.

Derby city council said it could build 375 homes over the next three years.

Today, council officers said it was a priority to see houses built in the city center, including more than a mix of sizes – including four-bed houses, which there would be a shortage of .

Agents say the plans represent a “shift change” and would be largely funded by sales of homes with the right to buy and money from property developers under section 106 agreements.

The right to purchase allows tenants of social housing to buy their homes.

They benefit from a 35% discount if they have been tenants in the public sector for three to five years.

After five years, the discount increases by 1% for each additional year of rental.

If tenants must reimburse part of the sale price of the house to the council if they sell it within five years.

Money raised from homes purchased by the council can be used to build new homes.

Article 106 money from developers is often accepted to offset the impact of a new development.

Businesses often donate money to the board to build affordable housing for these developments, rather than building them themselves.

Documents published by the council before its cabinet meeting next week indicate that the authority aims to build 49 housing units in 2020 to 2021, including 149 the following year and 177 the following year.

The council says that its financing of the purchase right must be spent within three years of its receipt.

This means that £ 4.2 million is to be used between 2020 and 2021.

He says, “This process remains a useful option for the board to improve its overall delivery program in partnership with other local social housing providers.”

This, he says, would build more affordable homes in Derby.

The location of the 375 proposed units has not been revealed.

The authority indicates that over the next four years, it intends to acquire or build around 500 houses.

Of these, 100 would be supportive housing that is “generally more expensive to deliver”.

He says, “Buying empty properties will be actively explored when there is a viable business case and the houses can be included in the housing stock in the Rental Income Account.”

