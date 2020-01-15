advertisement

The councilors opposed a “harmful” program for 165 homes on a main road outside of Burbage.

The land proposal off Lutterworth Road, near the M69, was discussed at a planning meeting for the Burbage Parish Council, where several residents expressed concerns.

advertisement

The authority decided to oppose the plans, fearing that it would lead to increased congestion and excessive pressure on village services.

The minutes of the meeting posted on the Council’s website stated: “In considering this request and the large number of representations and comments from the public, the members decided to oppose it.

“The proposal is located outside the colony’s border and would cause a harmful and detrimental intrusion into the countryside aspect of Burbage.

The site, off Lutterworth Road, Burbage. Image: Google.

“It has been estimated that this large-scale development of 165 housing units would have a negative impact on congestion and the safety of the already overcrowded Lutterworth road and all the main roads passing through Burbage.

“It was also felt that the proposed development was unsustainable in terms of education and the provision of health care in the village and would inevitably increase pollution.”

The complex would include up to 33 affordable units, the site to extend to the highway.

The vehicles would access the 8.92 hectare site via a T-junction on Lutterworth Road, at the north end of the site.

Read more

Hinckley Store News

The size of the program has been reduced by 170 homes based on community feedback, after a pre-request meeting held by developer Davidsons and parish council.

Leaflets were distributed in the region and responses included 109 objections and only one in favor of the program.

A design statement filed with the plans indicated that the program would include “a range and mix of types and tenures of family home types that provide flexibility and choice, creating a balanced and integrated community”.

Another 72-unit subdivision was built across Lutterworth Road by developer Redrow and most of the properties are now occupied.

The parish council also opposed Barwood Development Securities’ plans for a estate of 140 homes and a large area of ​​industrial units in Burbage, between the A5 and Sketchley Grange Hotel, which were tabled in September 2019.

Plans have been filed for a succession of 140 homes and an area of ​​industrial units in Burbage.

The authority feared that this would cause too much additional traffic and ruin the beauty of the surrounding countryside.

Access to the housing complex would come from a new junction on Sketchley Lane while the commercial project would be accessible via Watling Drive, which is a short drive from the A5.

Affordable housing would constitute 20% of housing, including 32% for medium and large family units, 64% for smaller and medium units and 4% for multi-person housing and apartments.

The parish council received four written responses opposing the proposal, including one from councilor Mike Hall.

.

advertisement