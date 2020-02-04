advertisement

ENTEBBE – The Council of the University of Nkumba blocked the dismissal of the president of the guild Byron Luswata Expedito and warned that the students behind the illegal process face disciplinary sanctions, including a suspension.

In November 2019, a section of students attempted to hold an emergency session to dismiss Luswata, an ally of the People Power movement, accusing him of corruption, incompetence and greed. However, university management blocked the process, saying the accused had not been heard fairly. Management then opened an investigation into the matter.

And on January 27, 2020, the university secretary, assistant professor Francis Kasekende, wrote to the guild president, stating that the dismissal process led by the acting guild president violated the guild constitution.

“In this regard, going ahead to swear in a new person as the new guild president was a nullity. Therefore, your alleged swearing in of a new guild president cannot stand because it was also conducted in violation of the guild’s constitution, “said Associate Professor Kasekende.

Professor Kasekende has warned the guild parliament and all members of the student guild to refrain from any other illegal act that threatens the peace of the university.

“Any student involved in such wrongful activities will be immediately suspended pending the meeting of the Student Affairs Committee to answer disciplinary charges which will be taken against him,” he added.

The Constitution of the Guild of Nkumba University stipulates that for the removal of a guild president to be successful, the student electorate must vote the guild president out of office. This means that the university must have organized a new general election for a new guild president, in case one is removed two months before the end of his mandate.

In November, a section of students also accused Luwasta of embezzling 20 million shillings for the guild council; An additional 3.8 million shillings was allocated to the provision of health services and the settlement of grievances among students.

