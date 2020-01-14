advertisement

An 80-year-old woman who died in a Derbyshire nursing home “failed in the worst possible way,” the advisers said as they pledged never to let the incident happen again.

Councilors for the Derbyshire County Council Standards Committee met yesterday (Thursday, January 9) to discuss the case of Audrey Allen, who died after a fall in The Grange care home in Eckington in April 2016.

advertisement

In December, the Chesterfield District Court ruled that the county council was guilty of failing to provide safe care and treatment, which would have caused avoidable damage.

He was fined £ 500,000.

The counselors extended their condolences to the family of Miss Allen, who was the former director of midwifery at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

And council officers shared details of the measures they have put in place to prevent such an incident from happening again, such as a revised falls policy.

Read more

More stories about the Derbyshire County Council

He also hired three new agents in his quality and compliance department to ensure that the departments perform their duties to the highest standards.

The board is also spending £ 11,500 on a pilot project in which nursing home workers can use portable tablets to record patient information and verify relevant policies and procedures.

Record keeping is an area in which advice has been deemed insufficient by the local government and the social services mediator.

The LGO also said that the board needs to review how staff are restructuring its impact on services – another area believed to be responsible for the death of Miss Allen.

The impact on services has now been added to the Council’s risk register, so any staff restructuring will have to be supported by what the authority will do to reduce the risk.

Simon Stevens, county director of adult social services, said, “We are aware that our response to the staff difficulties that existed at the time of the unfortunate incident could have been quicker.”

He said the authority had appointed an independent inspector to verify the board’s procedures.

Stevens said, “The inspector said that we responded fully to the death of resident at The Grange nursing home.”

Councilor Kevin Buttery said, “I did not find this reading comfortable at all and I offer my condolences.

“It is only fair that we took immediate responsibility for it – there were operational and political failures.”

Councilor Wayne Major said, “I expect every member of this authority to believe that for each resident cared for by us, the highest priority is their safety, dignity and well-being and that we have failed in the worst possible way in this case. . We dropped this person.

“I think we have learned good lessons from this and I hope we will avoid something like this in the future.”

Councilor Kevin Gillott said, “We extend our condolences and apologies to the family.

“For anyone to place a loved one in a care home like this is a difficult decision and we have to accept our responsibility here.

“It’s horrible, the scale of things that have gone wrong is widespread.

“It is nice to see so many changes made and I hope it will work. It is a very, very tragic and heartbreaking case for the family. “

Lloyd Newby, an independent member of the committee, said, “I felt like I was awake in a dream and I couldn’t believe what I was reading when I saw this report.

“Without Miss Allen’s brother, it might not have been revealed.

“How many other cases like this could slip into the net? It has happened before, will it happen again? “

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

Councilor Linda Grooby said, “It was extremely painful to read this report. It is clear as a board that we are making efforts to change what we are doing. “

Keith Jackson-Horner, another independent member of the committee, said, “My concern is that it was not a case of policies and procedures that were not in place, but that they were in place and were ineffective and unsuitable for the purpose. “

Helen Jones, the executive director of social and adult health for the authority, said, “We now have much higher and more regular monitoring of what is happening in our nursing homes.

“We can spot faults in situations where things go wrong and see where things don’t go right.

“He will be identified to us in a much more timely fashion.”

Read more

Our most shared stories on social networks

The council, prompted by the LGO, agreed to wholeheartedly apologize to Miss Allen’s brother, who raised the initial complaint that led to the lawsuit, making a payment of £ 1,000 to a registered charity of his choice and pay for a memorial to Miss Allen, such as a park bench or a tree.

Meanwhile, the authority also reimbursed Miss Allen’s estate for all care costs paid to The Grange – for a total of £ 9,628.

At the time of her death, Ms. Allen had been in the nursing home for three and a half months.

The former midwife had a documented history of falls and also lived with complex medical conditions, including dementia.

During her stay, Miss Allen suffered several falls and there were “many cases” where she was found “unexpectedly on the ground”.

The court learned that despite these incidents, the board had not properly assessed and reduced the risk of his fall.

The Care Quality Commission took legal action when it was discovered that Miss Allen had suffered a rib fracture during a fall in March 2016.

She died just over three weeks later.

.

advertisement