A Calgary councilor who amassed two to three times more travel costs than his council colleagues on a 2019 Quebec City trip – including a $ 330 file at an upscale hotel – is defending spending as money spent .

Nine councilors and Mayor Naheed Nenshi attended the annual Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) conference in Quebec City, with the group’s overall bill totaling more than $ 30,000 (including flights, taxis, hotels and food), with each member of council extending an average of about $ 3,200.

But the costs of one council member stood out from the rest.

They formed. Joe Magliocca – who served as the council representative on the FCM board of directors last year – spent $ 6,400 on the trip, about three times more than some of his peers, with a significant portion of the admissions attributable to “costs.” of waiting “.

Magliocca spent nearly $ 1,800 on waiting costs to cover food and drinks for himself and advisers, government officials, staff and lobbyists as he attended the conference over the past five days May and June, according to admissions received by Postmedia through a request for freedom of information. Housing expenses are usually borne by council members in their meetings with outside groups or agencies.

City council members are allowed to spend a limited amount of waiting costs on the city. Not to be outdone, Magliocca’s expenses had to be paid through his office budget as well as the city’s corporate accounts.

“They’ve allowed $ 100 a day on hold,” Coun said. Ray Jones, who chairs the advisory office’s coordination committee. Jones said it is not uncommon for councilors to exceed the limit, but they must have a valid reason for spending.

“Joe has not been easy to find. His expenses are a little more and we have said several times that he is allowed $ 100 a day, but he has exceeded them.”

They formed. Joe Magliocca filed a bar for $ 331 at the Fairmont Le Château Frontenac.

Postmedia Archive / Fairmont Hotels and Resorts

According to publicly available documents, Magliocca spent $ 1,207 on meals and drinks in his neighborhood office budget to cover hosting costs at the Quebec City conference.

Magliocca leaked documents also submitted receipts for a further $ 568.97 in expected food and drink – including a $ 331 file at the Fairmont Le Château Frontenac, where martinis and cocktails were consumed by a group that included Coun. Ward Sutherland, Chestermere Deputy Mayor Yvette Wagner, Lake Sylvan Mayor Sean McIntyre, and Mississauga, Ont., Mayors, and Sooke, B.C.

Magliocca also extended a $ 238 steak and wine meal with Brooks Mayor Barry Morishita at a restaurant near the historic Quebec Old District.

“I was there working hard”

Magliocca told Postmedia that he was doing his job expecting officials from all over the country. He said his focus was on pursuing a council-approved priority to protect Calgary’s stalled energy sector.

“I’m the adviser representing at FCM for all of Calgary,” Magliocca said. “My job was to go, meet with mayors, meet thousands of different councilors to talk to them about our Calgary energy sector and how we are hurting and how we can move forward.

“I was there running my cabbage. I was there working hard doing things.”

Magliocca said Calgary does not expect official hospitality suites at FCM, as some other cities do, and that he had to “go out there and do it himself.”

“And I have expenses, absolutely. I go out for lunches with them, I go out for dinner or a cocktail, whatever the case may be,” said Magliocca, who said he has also spent a significant amount of his own money on hosted at various events while serving on the FCM Board of Directors.

A spokesman for the City of Edmonton confirmed that the city hosted a hospitality event at the 2019 FCM conference and has hosted previous events as well – though practice will be discontinued in the future.

“We have done this in our role as a leading city in our province and country in order to share hospitality and goodwill with our municipal partners and colleagues,” according to a statement from an Edmonton council spokesman. “Our council has decided on the latest budget decisions not to continue holding such events for the foreseeable future, from economic / fiscal considerations and because we have achieved what we set out to do – to share hospitality and willpower good and build relationships with municipal colleagues. “

Magliocca said he worked hard to advocate for Calgary at FCM, but added that he is no longer convinced of the value of sending council members to the annual conference.

“I’m doing everything I can to make sure it’s done for Calgary,” Magliocca said. “Not like my other colleagues who come down to FCM and have tax dollars holidays.”

The episode has also raised questions about the city’s practice of only publishing a portion of the council’s travel expenses.

Some council travel expenses have not been disclosed

Part of Magliocca’s expenses, including the ribbon and steak file, did not go up with his other hosting expenses (which are visible online through his neighborhood office budget). Instead, they were covered under a dedicated Intergovernmental Affairs (IGA) account, according to Postmedia documents provided.

Unlike councilors ’neighborhood office budgets, council travel costs and expense expectations calculated on city corporate accounts are not disclosed publicly.

Calgary councilors and the mayor are allowed to spend travel expenses overseas and the city on a corporate account when they attend official events on behalf of the city, including the FCM conference, Alberta Urban Association (AUMA) conference, Gray Cup and Winter Carnival in Quebec.

Housing costs spent on a corporate account are subject to the $ 100 per day limit, Jones told Postmedia. Council members are also allowed to spend alcohol – as long as the amount consumed is considered reasonable and the meeting is attended by a third party (ie non-advisory member).

Council members who exceed the financial limit, as Magliocca did, can spend the remaining expenses on their office budget if they have a valid reason. Jones said some of Magliocca’s admissions were eventually rejected.

“I have to admit, some of this was hard to sign,” said Jones, who reviews spending as head of the CCCO. “But he explained quite well that he was waiting.”

In Edmonton and Toronto, council travel expenses for events such as the annual FCM conference are routinely disclosed separately from ward budgets such as “ordinary travel and training” or “council business travel” – no similar disclosure standard exists in the City of Calgary.

Nine Edmonton city councilors, for example, spent $ 34,889 to collectively attend the FCM conference in Quebec, with each council member paying an average of $ 3,877. Magliocca Edmonton counterpart, Coun. Bev Esslinger, who represented her city on the FCM board of directors, spent $ 3,619 in Quebec.

Critics say Calgary officials should also publicize their spending as it is the best way to limit “frivolous” spending.

“Clearly, we need some rule changes here,” said Franco Terrazzano, Alberta director with the Canadian Payers Federation.

“All expenses incurred by councilors should be made public. Counselors need to have that constant reminder that they work for taxpayers, not the other way around. “

mpotkins@postmedia.com

Twitter: @mpotkins

