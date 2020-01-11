advertisement

Authorities are dragging their feet to help children with special needs in Derbyshire, it has been said.

The charge was laid at Derbyshire County Council by angry parents.

He says he expects to receive an additional £ 9.8 million from the central government, especially for vulnerable children.

But it is believed that the lion’s share of this new funding, about £ 5 million, will be swallowed up in the council’s child services debt.

The £ 5 million figure was released at a meeting between parents and council officials and passed on to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Heads of council say the £ 9.8 million represents a 14% increase in its funding for special educational needs – bringing its overall budget to around £ 70 million.

In July, the plenary council approved plans that could see the authority set aside more money for schools with above-average numbers of students with special educational needs.

Schools are required to pay the first £ 6,000 of support for these children, usually contained in a legally binding document called an education, health and care plan. (EHC plan).

Schools with above-average numbers of SEN students (more than three percent), who often have a good reputation for caring for them, perpetuating the increase in SEN students, have seen their budgets suffer and their ability to provide support. drop.

This was the case for Brampton Elementary School in Chesterfield.

Brampton Elementary School in School Board Lane, Chesterfield

There are over 3,000 children in the county on EHC plans and more who have no plans at all.

In plenary council yesterday, Wednesday January 8, Jane Parfrement, the strategic director of children’s services of the authority took stock of the potential increase in funding for these schools.

She said that due to the lack of a central government forecast plan for the amount of money available to support such a decision (at the time) and the subsequent calling of a winter general election, the question had not progressed.

The county school forum committee is now scheduled to discuss the matter on Monday, January 20.

Some of the county’s SEN parents have expressed concern at the time that changes need to be made to support their children – with an apparent six months of inaction.

Sharon Davis lives in Brampton with her 10 year old son Josh Higginbottom.

Josh is a full-time wheelchair user and has a number of speech barriers.

He has asymmetric quadriplegic cerebral palsy and therefore has difficulty controlling the movement of his arms and legs.

Sharon had to fight for his son’s support, including the County Council’s right to free school transportation – which he initially denied saying he lived “within walking distance”.

The board changed its decision following an article in the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Sharon Davis and son Josh Higginbottom who were denied free transportation to his school

Ms. Davis is still struggling through the court process to get support for her child.

She said, “I have to say that I am disappointed with the time it takes to make changes. These children, including mine, need this support and cannot afford to wait.

“There are so many children in the county who have not gone to school for months and years because there is not enough support for them, and often schools simply cannot afford it. to permit.

“I think the people responsible have to act faster and imagine that the children involved, who need support, are theirs.”

Teresa Bowler is from Ironville. Her son Daniel is six and has not been in school for a year.

He was withdrawn from school as medically unfit to attend, and now needs a wheelchair. He currently receives several hours of instruction per week.

Ms. Bowler brought the county council to a court hearing for support for her child and the authority withdrew four days before the proceedings began.

It has still not received the final EHC plan.

Bowler said: “The independent SEND community in Derbyshire is disappointed that the problem of additional funding for schools remains unresolved.

Teresa Bowler and son Daniel, six, of Ironville

“Many children with SEND have to wait years for support or education due to delays and the failure of the board to meet its own deadlines.

At yesterday’s plenary meeting of the board, Ms. Parfrement said that the additional £ 9.8 million the authority was to receive for special educational needs resulted directly from lobbying by the board and other like-minded people.

The board says it already has a discretionary contingency fund of £ 350,000 to help schools “struggling to meet the requirement to finance the costs of additional needs”.

It is believed that the board plans to increase this fund by around £ 100,000.

