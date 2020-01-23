advertisement

Hundreds of additional trucks could cross roads in southern Leicestershire after a restriction on the movement of vehicles from a transport company was lifted.

Harborough District Council has agreed to end a 22-year condition limiting the number of car carriers entering and leaving the Bruntingthorpe test site near Lutterworth to 200 per week.

Fleet management company C Walton Ltd, which manages the 617-acre site, said the condition was no longer suitable for its purpose and that it wanted to replace it with a new “ operation plan ” which would increase to 400 movements per week or 600 in exceptional circumstances. .

These trips should be limited to three agreed routes from the former U.S. air base – along the A5199 to North Kilworth and then to the M1, or to Kibworth, or to Leicester via Wigston.

However, the recent meeting of the planning committee of the council learned that the drivers were already violating this and running in the neighboring villages, which posed safety problems.

There is concern that this problem may worsen now.

C Walton argued that the operating plan will improve the situation by tightening the complaints process and allowing more penalties for drivers who deviate from the routes.

However, more than 30 objections were expressed against the company’s proposal and concerns expressed by neighboring parish councils.

What the company says

C Walton’s agent Brian Mullin told the planning committee: “The Bruntingthorpe Proving Ground operations currently directly support over 850 on-site jobs with a payroll of £ 29 million and indirectly over 300 jobs.

“C Walton Ltd understands the concerns of the local community.

“The current condition is historic and no longer suitable for use.

“It is not enforceable and the initial limitation of 200 carrier movements per week is not justifiable.”

He said the operation plan would clarify not only the movement of vehicles but also the security arrangements and hours of operation. “

He said the site should be able to accommodate more incoming and outgoing carriers.

He admitted that there would always be violators who did not follow the truck routes agreed for the test site.

He said pilots should not run through Welford and those caught would be disciplined.

He said, “Generally, our customers’ current approach is to return drivers to where they are picked up.

“Trackers can identify when pilots are accelerating, for example, but you can’t catch everyone all the time because of the number of pilots.”

“We believe this operational plan will be effective.

“We are not trying to put our heads in the sand on this.”

Planning officers, who recommended approval of the change, said the operational plan would be a “massive improvement” from the current situation, as it offers month-long bans for drivers who don’t follow agreed routes , with a six-month ban for repeat offenders and layoffs. for truckers who are constantly breaking the rules

What about the climate emergency?

Dunton Ward Councilor Neil Bannister said he was concerned that council did not enforce the existing condition and said it would be up to residents to file complaints with very specific details such as when the offense, location and model of the carrier and a photo. .

He said, “Ask yourself how practical this is. In most cases, a resident will be surprised by the existence of a car transporter through his village when it comes to a violation of preferred routes. “

He asked if the test site might be necessary to install CCTV cameras in Bruntingthorpe, Welford and Kibworths to track the trucks.

He said the council had recently declared a climate emergency, adding, “You are about to make a decision that allows 400 car carrier movements per week and potentially up to 600 in exceptional circumstances.

“What does this declaration mean if in a few months the council authorizes an excess of carbon emissions by a large number of diesel car transporters to circulate in the district?”

Barry Frenchman, member of the committee, said, “We are between a rock and a hard place because it is a very successful site in a very stupid place.

“It is in the middle of the countryside with infrastructure that is not designed to support something like this kind of movement of vehicles.

“What bothers me is that we had a condition, but we don’t seem to have enforced the law and they clearly violated that condition and did it for many years.”

He said the company should monitor infractions rather than the residents’ responsibility to file complaints before taking action.

