The heads of council gave McDonald’s the green light tonight to open their first restaurant in Rutland.

The Rutland County Council planning committee this evening approved plans for a 24/7 restaurant on the outskirts of Oakham.

The application was initially recommended for approval by the planning officers, provided that a number of conditions were met with regard to landscaping, drainage, construction materials and pedestrian access and the vehicles.

After a detailed presentation by the planning officers and an open discussion in the committee, eight members of the committee voted in favor of approving the request, with one abstention.

Speaking after the meeting, Councilor Gordon Brown, a planning cabinet member at Rutland County Council, said: “We take great care in considering major requests of this type and a lot of work has gone into was spent preparing the incredibly detailed report that was presented to members of our planning committee.

An artist’s impression on the appearance of the new McDonald’s

“I know there are a lot of people inside and outside of Rutland who have a strong opinion as to whether there should be a McDonald’s in the county. It is the responsibility of the planning officers and the planning committee to review each request objectively and impartially.

“We must be impartial and can only make decisions if a request is in accordance with relevant national and local planning policies or not. In the case of McDonald’s, the proposed development has been approved because it would not have a negative impact on nearby homes and businesses, or the character of the surrounding area, and will create a significant number of new jobs on reserved land for use, rather than houses. “

As part of the process to review this request, Rutland County Council stated that its planning officers had consulted extensively with neighboring city and parish councils, as well as with relevant experts in ecology, archeology, highways, transportation and public protection issues, such as lighting, noise and waste.

Over 80 representations were also received from members of the public, both in favor and against the proposed application.

As part of the demand determination process and as a result of the feedback, a number of changes were made to the original proposals, including more parking for people with disabilities, better bicycle storage for cyclists, new features safety for pedestrians on Lands End Way and new litter boxes in the vicinity of the site.

Councilor Brown added: “The greatest number of objections received in response to this request concerned the issue of waste. This was something that was highlighted during our consultation with the parish of Barleythorpe and the Oakham municipal councils, which prompted the plaintiff to provide new bins near the location where the restaurant was offered.

“The plaintiff also undertook to carry out no less than three trash pickups every day, picking up all the trash found within 100 meters of the site.”

