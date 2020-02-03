advertisement

Derby city council was forced to apologize to a grieving son for a bizarre confusion with his late father’s housing allowance.

Leonard Elsmore died on Christmas Eve, so his son Kevin Elsmore informed city council online, receiving an acknowledgment on January 6.

advertisement

Ten days later, counsel wrote to the late Mr. Elsmore, saying that there was “doubt” about the deceased’s entitlement to benefits.

And when her son called to explain the error, he was told that the matter could only be discussed with the claimant, despite the death of the claimant.

Leonard, 92, fit and active, died after an accident at his Mickleover home on Christmas Eve.

Her son said, “I never heard from the council again until a letter was unexpectedly sent to my father on January 16 – but dated January 6.

“He essentially said that the council was suspending both its housing allowance and tax benefit claims because” there is doubt as to your entitlement to benefits. “

“He told her to write to the board immediately to let her know of any changes that could affect her earnings.”

Mr. Elsmore at his home in Mickleover

(Image: Derby Telegraph)

Kevin Elsmore immediately called counsel to tell them that they could not speak to him, “only the plaintiff”.

He said, “I asked if they were going to have a session? The person apologized but seemed very hostile to the situation and could not even find a copy of the letter that had been sent.

“I told him it was shameful and that unless they pay him in another world, it should be put on hold.”

Kevin Elsmore was also annoyed and upset because the deferred letter arrived the day before his father’s funeral on January 17, and also contained a booklet on bereavement and the funeral services he described as “in bad taste” “.

He approached Derbyshire Live to see if we could find out why the letter had been sent because no one on the board seemed willing to tell him more about the situation.

The council, via its press office, declined to make a statement but said it would contact Kevin Elsmore in the near future.

Finally, last week, he received an apology by email from the board which he forwarded to Derbyshire Live.

It was from John Massey, head of revenue, benefits and finance, who wrote: “The council’s press office drew my attention to the problems you encountered when dealing with help desk. council housing after the death of your father.

“I opened an immediate investigation to establish the facts. However, it is clear that a mistake was made in not preventing the sending of letters on behalf of your late father.

“It was a real clerical error and we spoke to the concerned officer who is very sorry for any upheaval this has caused.”

Mr. Massey went on to say that he listened to a recording of Mr. Elsmore’s telephone call regarding the receipt of the letter on January 16.

The letter of apology that arrived by email

(Image: Derby Telegraph)

He said: “It is clear that this conversation was difficult with naturally strong emotions. My assessment is that the customer service advisor could have handled the call differently. That said, it is clear that the service advisor customer acknowledged the previous error and apologized several times for it.

“We will learn from the issues raised, including committing to seek a better way to explain when we cannot share information due to data protection rules.

“It is clear to me that if we did certain things well, certain things could have been done better. For that, I am very sorry.”

Kevin Elsmore said: “I would like to express my deep gratitude to Derbyshire Live for having successfully obtained an apology.

“It was a very upsetting situation, especially since it was I who told the board that my father had died. So there was no excuse to write to him and worsen an already tragic situation.

“My father was very appreciated in the neighborhood and his funeral was very well attended.”

The late Mr. Elsmore won the Derby Telegraph’s Community Champions Award for his good neighbor in 2015.

.

advertisement