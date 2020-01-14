advertisement

** Post and video were submitted before Pierre LeBrun said on TSN: “I can tell you that. You can stop speculating about it because Habs-GM Marc Bergevin told me on Tuesday that he had no intention of thinking about trading in Carey Price or Shea Weber and would not listen if a team closed before or with Carey Price Shea Weber would be on the phone. “

The Montreal Canadiens have a decision to make. What steps will you take if we approach the NHL trading deadline and the Habs look outside? The two biggest steps would be to trade with star goalkeeper Carey Price or captain Shea Weber.

MICHEL BERGERON of Le Journal De Montreal believes: “There is no longer any doubt: Marc Bergevin must try to replace his two veterans.”

Looking at their numbers this season, the price is 18-16-4 with 2.87 GAA and 0.907 SV%. Weber scores slightly better with 12 goals and 20 assists for 32 points. Their contracts are both a big part of this discussion, since Price is 32 and will pay out $ 10.5 million annually through the 2025-26 season. While Weber will also receive $ 7.86 million in the 2025-26 season. A team may not be so keen on trading two monster deals.

Who could be interested in that?

Well, teams that need goalkeepers or want an upgrade. The latest rumor is from Larry Brooks of the New York Post, who thinks the hurricanes might take a look. The tandem of Petr Mrazek and James Reimer may not make it into the playoffs. A price upgrade could really take them to the next level.

Montreal should only start with a renovation, not with a renovation. Hopefully Price and Weber will still be able to do a decent level in the coming years, and they can still be competitive with the young players who have Habs. I would look at moving parts like Tatar, Domi and Kovalchuk first to fill them up a bit. You don’t even have to move all three, only Tatar can make you a good choice and take a young piece off to add to your system.

It would be a big shock for me if the Habs Price or Weber were to move. And who realistically replaces them? Now is not the right time. While the playoffs seem unlikely how the team played, it’s still very possible. If you swap one of the two sets back even further, it looks bad for GM Marc Bergevin, unless it’s a home run trade. Trade with some of the players you think are not part of the future and acquire young talents and talents. With the $ 16-19 million this off-season (depending on an increase in the cap), Canadians will have some money to add. Do not carry out any conversion now, change over and replenish the stocks.

