Confirmation that a new coronavirus can be transmitted directly from person to person has significantly increased the likelihood of a Sars-like disease spreading around the world.

The virus known as 2019-nCoV has killed six people in China so far. More than 224 have been infected and cases have now been identified in Thailand, Japan and South Korea. A suspected case is under investigation in Brisbane, Australia.

Coronaviruses cause a variety of mild to moderate upper respiratory disorders, including the common cold. However, two previously identified coronaviruses, MERS-CoV and SARS-CoV, cause severe symptoms. MERS-CoV was identified in the Middle East and transferred from camels to humans.

Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) occurred in China in 2003 when the virus passed from civet cats to humans.

Corona viruses in humans usually spread from an infected person through the air by coughing and sneezing, touching or shaking hands, touching a surface exposed to the virus, and then coming into contact with the eyes, nose, or mouth ,

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), fever, cough, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing are common signs of coronavirus infection. In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death.

So far, the cause of the current outbreak, 2019-nCoV, does not appear to be as deadly as Sars, which emerged from the Chinese province of Guangdong. In this outbreak, 774 of around 8,098 infected people died.

Sharp memories

Sars spread far beyond Asia; 438 Canadians were diagnosed with probable and suspected cases of Sars. It was a sharp reminder of how quickly modern air travel can spread microbes.

Only one case of Sars was confirmed in Ireland. However, it triggered a significant mobilization of public health resources and affected the Special Olympics that took place here in 2003.

There are a number of concerns about the timing of the recent outbreak of the coronavirus when we are on the threshold of the Chinese New Year when hundreds of thousands are traveling for a week – creating ideal conditions for the virus to accelerate. In addition, the northern hemisphere is in the middle of a busy flu season.

It means that the emergency room is already full of symptoms similar to those of the novel coronavirus, which will undoubtedly add to the diagnostic challenge.

And then there are some important “known unknowns”: How deadly is 2019-nCoV? The mortality rate for Sars was 3 to 4 percent, about three times the mortality rate for regular flu.

Overwhelmed

Death from a severe coronavirus infection is usually due to respiratory failure. The victim’s lungs are so overwhelmed by pneumonia that mechanical breathing support is required.

A fatal outcome is more likely in people with chronic health. Other problems include the spread of the virus from person to person and the proportion of those infected who develop symptoms that are more severe than mild.

On a positive note, scientists have already developed a test for the new virus and identified its typical symptoms. And the 2019 nCoV virus doesn’t seem to be as deadly as Sars.

WHO will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday to determine whether the growing outbreak is a public health emergency.

