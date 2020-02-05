advertisement

There are so many X-Men comics at this point, why not another one?

While on Twitter, well-known Marvel comics writer Donny Cates (Venom, Thor, Guardian of the Galaxy, Cosmic Ghost Rider, Thanos) replied to a question from user @ThomCich, who asked him, “If you have an X- Men character could write a solo series for whom? “

If you could choose an X-Men character to write a solo series for, who would it be for?

– Thom Servo (@ThomCich), February 3, 2020

Cates answered with a single name.

Gambit https://t.co/9K2mqZcFDu

– DONNY⚡️CATES (@Doncates) February 3, 2020

This would be monumental for several reasons … at least for me. Gambit is currently part of Excalibur – a book led by Tini Howard. While the title may entertain some, I’m far from satisfied with the way the Cajun is portrayed (among other issues I have with it). It would be a welcome change to have him in another book, especially if he plays the leading role.

Outside of the freedom to score for my favorite X-Man, Cates can really offer something to the Gambit myth. With more than 5 solo projects under Gambits belts – without several duo series – Gambit is no stranger when it comes to staying away from the X-Men. His best stories are told here.

Cates has a knack for writing antiheroes like Venom and Ghost Rider – and even straightforward villains like Thanos that destroy the universe. If Cyclops is found at one end of the X-Men spectrum and Wolverine at the other, Gambit is probably closer to Logan’s morale. The duality of Gambit is one of its main features and makes it so interesting to read.

Aside from being the husband of arguably the most popular X-woman, Gambit has been the head of the International Guild of Thieves since the end of the James Asmus series in 2013. It’s like the Federation of Planets for thieves around the world. That means it has (or should) have a strong impact on large parts of the black market and underworld activities.

At the end of Kelly Thompson’s Mr. And Mrs. X series, the Assassin Guild was divided into its ranks to unite the guilds and bring them under the control of Gambit. The two historically belligerent factions are now one and the same. If Cates could attack the Cajun, he would have a fairly large sandpit to play with and more than enough intrigue to explore.

With the arrival of the mutated island state of Krakoa, the world is ripe for opportunities for less tasty people on both sides. It would be a great opportunity for readers to take another look at the world that Xavier and his company have created. This is another reason why Gambit was better suited to Marauders. With so many apostates and shadow organizations against mutated people, it wouldn’t be bad to have one of the biggest on their side.

Cates is a rare type of Marvel inventor that Gambit seems to appreciate. For too long, Gambit was at the mercy of the creators who wanted to humiliate the character at every opportunity. It has become something of a joke. Fortunately, the numbers on this family tree seem to be dropping as the generation of X-Men: The Animated Series fans are slowly becoming celebrity comics.

Gambit has more to offer than looking around for his wife or looking for bad guys and other superheroes. To write it correctly, it must be understood. He is heroic, but definitely still a thief. He is confident and yet absolutely self-deprecating. A balance must be struck, and not many can. Maybe one day Mr. Cates will get a chance on the tight rope.

What do you think of the idea that Donny Cates is writing a gambit solo book? Let us know below.

