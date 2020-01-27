advertisement

There is a good chance that you have already received the news that Shameless Season 11 will be the last one at Showtime. But does it have to be the end of the series as a whole?

Let’s just say that we are concerned about it. For the record, we believe season 11 will likely be the end overall. However, there is a large international fan base for the series, and show executive producer John Wells had the following to say about the future of the series for Entertainment Weekly:

Well, I haven’t changed my mind, I would write it forever. I love this show. But Showtime really felt that it was time to end the show. And we respect that; They were such great partners that they guided us through the show for 11 years. It took almost seven years for the show to finish, so I never thought I would make it that long. But I haven’t changed my mind, I could do it forever. They were just done. With the cast, we never had a conversation with Bill (Macy) or anyone else about whether they wanted to stay longer because Showtime told us they were ready to close the shop. As I said, I am so grateful for the support they have given us over the years that it would be very ungrateful for me not just to thank them. But if someone else wants to do it, let’s do it. I’ll make it. There is just so much to write about and I love these characters.

If there was a twelfth season, rules of procedure would learn about another interested party. The next task is to learn a bit more about the actors’ own interest in doing more. Shameless is from Warner Bros. TV, and theoretically, the HBO Max streaming service would be a good place to do this considering the connections to various parent companies. However, episodes are currently streaming on Netflix, and would Showtime love it if this show were to take place somewhere with HBO in the name?

So you can say how complicated it would be to move the show to another location. We don’t see it, but it’s definitely a fun thing to think about.

