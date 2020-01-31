advertisement

Tonight marks the end for BoJack Horseman, at least in terms of the standard version on Netflix. In many ways, it is difficult to complain – this was a brilliant, fun, and sometimes rough and gripping look at Hollywood culture. It is the cartoon about an anthropomorphic horse that we never knew we needed.

And yet we have to say goodbye now – even if that’s not something we’re really so interested in. Just imagine it – BoJack Horseman could theoretically have continued for a few more years. Many animated comedies do this because the actors never age and it is less stressful than your normal live action comedy – at least for them. There’s still a lot of work behind the scenes for everyone, and while the Simpsons and Family Guy took an unbelievable amount of time, there’s a crucial difference between these shows and what Netflix is ​​doing here. BoJack Horseman is more of a consistent story with a clearly defined beginning, middle and end. It works a little differently than most other shows at the moment.

Ultimately, it seems to end mostly to allow BoJack’s story to be properly completed. There is something of an excess of greeting at every show. Check out those like The Simpsons – sure, they’re still in the air, but at the same time, they don’t generate nearly the same enthusiasm as before.

BoJack Horseman had a great run, and while we love him, we also have to emphasize the importance of letting go. Maybe it could exist in Season 7 or some other form later … but much of it could depend on the end. (Note that we’re watching this without having seen the series finale yet. As self-destructive as BoJack was, it’s easy to imagine an end to this series where season 7 will be impossible.)

