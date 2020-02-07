advertisement

If you’re curious about more news from Season 11 of Shameless, there’s a lot to expect for Ian and Mickey. Sure, the two are married and have a happy ending. Still, there is a bit more news to look forward to here. The characters have the opportunity to find out in one way or another what they want to do in the future. They still have a life to plan, including their future careers and even the idea of ​​whether they want to start a family or not.

Either way, we can’t tell you what the future of Noel Fisher and Cameron Monaghan characters will look like, but we are sure it will be exciting! To learn a little more about it, just read what executive producer John Wells had to say in an interview with TVLine:

“We’re just starting in the author’s room, but it has already turned out to be something we want to have fun with. I am sure we will go there. Mickey. Is not on board) first because everything is so strange to him. He feels that bad things could happen to his family. “

Both Ian and Mickey are used to dealing with dysfunction, so there will of course be questions as to whether the two could be good parents or not. However, we believe they will get there – it couldn’t happen this summer, but it could be a hypothetical season 12 or some other point in the future. (The disappointing thing is that we may not be able to see it because Shameless Season 11 is nearing the end of Showtime.)

Aside from Ian and Mickey, we imagine there will be plenty of personal stories for some other characters. For example, Lip and Tami have to find out whether they should be together with the parents or not. Their relationship at the end of season ten wasn’t exactly stable.

