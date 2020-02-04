advertisement

At the moment there seems to be a way to describe the Meredith-DeLuca relationship in Grey’s Anatomy Season 16: Unsure. They are not completely together at the moment, but it also does not appear that they are over. They float in between, so to speak, and we wait and see if anything else happens.

However, when the two are brought closer together, it doesn’t appear to go into the February 20 episode “A Diagnosis.” Instead, this could be an episode in which the task is to drive a wedge between the two of them. This is due in part to differences of opinion about a patient – one we already know in Sarah Rafferty’s Suzanne. We just met her in this past episode and the unfortunate news is that she will continue to struggle with it over time.

For more news, check out the following episode 14 of Grey’s Anatomy, season 16:

“A diagnosis” – DeLuca is irritated after Meredith takes over his patient Suzanne, whose symptoms continue to surprise Gray Sloan’s doctors. Elsewhere in the hospital, Jackson, Owen and Jo are working on a couple injured in a bear attack. and Levi is injured when Nico doesn’t want him to meet his parents in a brand new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” Thursday, February. 20 (9: 00-10: 01 PM EST), on ABC. The episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, in the ABC app or in Hulu.

At this point, we can imagine that the Suzanne plot will continue for a while, mainly because that makes the most sense. If you have an actress of Rafferty’s fame in your series, why don’t you want to use her for a while?

