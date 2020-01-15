advertisement

January 15, 2020, 10:05 p.m. EST

COLOMBIA, SC – Freshman Jermaine Couisnard hit a 3-pointer when the buzzer sounded and South Carolina descended from 14 points on Wednesday night to numb No. 10 Kentucky 81-78.

Couisnard had a career level of 26 points, including his game winner who won the Gamecocks (9-7, 1-2 Southeastern Conference). When it hit the net, Couisnard and his teammates ran around the field to celebrate as the fans cheered.

advertisement

Moments earlier, Immanuel had scored 4.1 seconds before the end, which ended in 78 points. He quickly led Kentucky (12-4, 3-1) with 20 points.

Keyshawn Bryant scored 15 points for the gamecocks, which four players had in the double digits.

Kentucky led the second half at 14 in less than five minutes and was still 54-41 on EJ Montgomery’s two foul shots with 11:41.

That was when Justin Minaya started a run from 27 to 14 over the next seven minutes, which ended with Couisnard’s basket off the glass to bring everything to 68.

After Ashton Hagan’s Kentucky hit again with two misses, Minaya responded with a 3-pointer that put the crowd into a pandemonium.

Minaya added two more baskets between a ride from A.J. Lawson and South Carolina were 1: 46 (76: 71) ahead of them.

Kentucky met Quickly’s jumper one last time after Lawson missed two misses and had a chance to seal the game.

South Carolina ended a series of three losses to Kentucky. The Gamecocks after five victories against the Wildcats since 2009 have all taken place in the Colonial Life Arena.

It was unimaginable that South Carolina would win after a terrible first half when it missed its first 10 shots and shot less than 25 percent of the field.

THE BIG PICTURE

Kentucky: The Wildcats had four players in double digits and seemed to be in control of the game. But they missed eight of their last ten shots.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks faced a three-game losing streak that included a terrible home loss to Stetson. But on the plus side, they have now beaten two top 10 teams. They topped Virginia on December 22nd.

NEXT

Kentucky is set to play in Arkansas on Saturday.

South Carolina to Texas A&M on Saturday

advertisement