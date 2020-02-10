advertisement

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Jermaine Couisnard, R newcomer to Gamecock, was named SEC newcomer of the week on Monday after scoring an average of 23.5 points per match against Ole Miss and Texas A&M in a matchup pair last week. The award is the second newcomer of the week for Couisnard this season.

Couisnard scored an average of 23.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game against the Rebels and Aggies. On his way to his season high of 28 points, he combined the best 9 of 13 attempts of the season in Oxford and scored a trio of 3 seconds as part of his eight field goals. In the home win against the Aggies, Couisnard Carolina led with 19 points and was again solid in the charity classification with a 7-of-9 success. Just a few seconds before the break, Couisnard, who won the home win with a 3-0 win over Kentucky earlier in the season, prevailed with a long half-way effort and brought Carolina a 41:23 lead over the break. The Gamecock Point Guard provided three templates for each competition.

South Carolina will continue its SEC action this week when it faces Georgia on Wednesday. The tip time is set at 6:30 p.m. ET for the conference matchup.

