COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina R freshman Jermaine Couisnard was named SEC freshman of the week after two strong hardwood games last week. The award, announced by the league office on Monday, is the first weekly award of his career.

Couisnard had a monster week in two Gamecock wins against Kentucky and Texas A&M. The native Indian from East Chicago [US state of Chicago] started his career against Kentucky for the first time and not only led the Gamecocks with 26 points in the season , but also hit the game-winning 3-point buzzer to take home victory. Couisnard combined nine field goals on a season high, including the top four 3-points of the season in defeating the Wildcats, which was Carolina’s second top 10 win of the season. Couisnard followed with a 17-point road win at Texas A&M. He linked up with 7 of 13 attempts from the ground, including three 3-pointers, which helped the Gamecocks beat a school record with 16 from the afterlife the aggies set up.

South Carolina is back in action on Wednesday when it faces # 16 Auburn. The tip time compared to the Tigers is set at 7 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

