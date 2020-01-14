advertisement

A player collapsed in a coughing fit and withdrew from Australian Open qualifying on January 14 when the organizers were subjected to a storm of criticism for advancing the games despite the bushfire smoke reducing Melbourne’s air quality to a ” dangerous “level.

Dalila Jakupovic from Slovenia led Stefanie Vogele 6: 4: 5: 6 at Melbourne Park when she dropped to her knees on the blue hard court, which was suffering from breathing difficulties.

28 people have been killed and thousands have been made homeless in the past few months when major fires scorched 11.2 million hectares across the country, almost half the size of the UK.

Jakupovic, 28, told reporters that she was gasping for breath.

“I’ve never seen anything like it and I was very scared,” she said.

“I was afraid that I would collapse. That’s why I went to the ground because I couldn’t walk anymore. When I was on the ground, it was easier to take a breath. “

Tournament director Craig Tiley defended the decision to move on to the qualifiers after they were delayed due to the bad air.

“Conditions improved as we stopped training and resumed,” Tiley told reporters before Jakupovic resigned.

Due to pollution, the Victoria State Observer warned that people should stay inside, bring pets in, and close the windows.

A horse racing meeting in the western suburbs was canceled and the outdoor construction workers put the tools down for the day, but the Tennis Australia governing body said Tuesday morning that the “on-site conditions” at Melbourne Park improve”.

Bushfire-Rauch has influenced a number of elite athletic competitions, including football, rugby and cricket. Pollution has raised safety concerns at the first Grand Slam of the year in tennis.

An Australian Army combat engineer uses a JD-450 bulldozer to distribute burned chips on January 11, 2020 at Eden Woodchip Mill in southern New South Wales, Australia. (Bill Solomou / Reuters)

pea Soup haze

The players were awakened by a pea soup haze that covered Melbourne and prompted Elina Svitolina, the number five in Ukraine, to post a graphic about Melbourne’s “Very Unhealthy” Air, measured by the World Air Quality Index, on Twitter.

Why do we have to wait until something bad happens to take an action? #Melbourne pic.twitter.com/bYpXyQAfKe

– Elina Svitolina (@ElinaSvitolina) January 14, 2020

“Why do we have to wait until something bad happens to do something,” she tweeted.

Gilles Simon, the former number six in the men’s world, has posted a biting tweet about the organizers of the Australian Open (AO).

“If we find doctors who say playing at 45 degrees is not dangerous at the AO and referees who say that the wet grass at Wimbledon is not slippery, we have to find an expert who certifies that the air quality is sufficient, right? “

Burning chewing gum is felled to prevent it from falling onto a car on January 5, 2020 in Corbago, New South Wales, Australia. (Tracey Nearmy / Reuters)

Brett Sutton, Victoria’s chief health officer, told local media that Melbourne air quality was “the worst in the world” overnight.

The warm-up game of the former world ranking Maria Sharapova at the Kooyong Classic in Melbourne’s eastern suburb was canceled with Laura Siegemund (Russia, 7: 6: 5: 5) after both players complained to the umpire.

Five-time Grand Slam champion Sharapova said that she got a cough in the second set.

“After two and a half hours that was the right call for me. I think we both felt it, ”she told reporters.

The authorities expect the smoke to linger until Wednesday when showers are forecast in the afternoon.

Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic said earlier this month that bushfire could cause health problems for players.

The tournament organizers announced last week that in the “unlikely event of extreme smoking conditions” the game would be limited to the three covered stadiums and eight indoor spaces at Melbourne Park.

by Ian Ransom

